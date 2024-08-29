FAZ II Plus Bolt Anchors - High Tensile Strengths and a Wide Range of Applications

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 29: The fischer FAZ II Plus bolt anchor stands out with a significantly higher assessed (ETA) tensile load-bearing capacity and material strength compared to its predecessor. The setting process, for sizes ranging from M8 to M24, has been streamlined to be quicker and easier, eliminating the need for cleaning the drill hole. This versatile anchor is approved for use in a broad range of construction materials, including concrete, sand-lime brick, and steel fiber-reinforced concrete.

Notably, the FAZ II Plus is assessed (ETA) for suitability in dynamic applications and boasts an impressive service life of 120 years, making it ideal for projects with stringent requirements. According to Mr. Mayank Kalra, Managing Director of fischer India, "this powerful anchor is designed to meet the highest standards in various demanding applications, perfectly suited to the diverse climatic conditions of the Indian market."

FAZ II Plus, the latest generation of fischer bolt anchors, was made for transferring high static and medium dynamic loads in cracked and non-cracked concrete. The anchors are also suitable for use in sand-lime brick (except for dynamic applications). A European Technical Assessment (ETA) provides added safety. A general design approval allows anchorages in steel fibre-reinforced concrete with the FAZ II, FAZ II R and FAZ II HCR variants (M6-M24 diameter). Railings, steel beams, pipeline suspensions, cable runs, consoles, facade substructures, wood structures, lifts, conveyor belts, hoists, and many more can permanently and safely be fastened in various construction materials with the powerful anchor.

The new ETA confirms the suitability of diameter versions M16- M24 in galvanized and stainless-steel materials for dynamic loads. Compared to the previous generation, the tensile load- bearing capacity has increased, and a higher strength material is processed. This requires fewer fastening points and anchors per application and project, reducing the time and cost involved. An external assessment confirms that the FAZ II Plus service life of 120 years is ideal for infrastructure projects and structures designed for a long-life span. Regarding applications in seismic regions, the assessment (ETA) covers seismic performance categories C1 and C2, both with and without the FFD filling disc for filling annular gaps, depending on the diameter.

In addition to aborted holes, compliant installation (ETA) can be carried out. The assessment also covers nuts in accordance with ISO and verifies higher fire resistance values than the predecessor product, with temperatures of up to 1,350 °C with a fire duration of up to 180 minutes according to the RWS fire curve.

Users can process the FAZ II Plus bolt anchor in holes created with a hollow, hammer or diamond drill using pre-positioned, push-through or stand-off installation, depending on the situation. Installation is quicker and easier as there is no need to clean the drill hole. The cone bolt is pulled into the expansion clip by tightening the nut, expanding firmly against the wall of the drill hole. The anchor is then able to carry loads immediately. An additional Dynamic Set makes it easier to safely install dynamic applications. FAZ II Plus M16-24 is therefore an efficient fixing solution under dynamic loads with few load changes.

