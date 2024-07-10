FAZONICS® Becomes First Indian Brand to Launch True Wireless Earbuds with SmartDisplay Touchscreen

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10: FAZONICS, a trailblazer in the realm of technology, is proud to announce its groundbreaking venture into the audio and power categories. FAZONICS is revolutionising the market with cutting-edge products that redefine the standards of excellence. With an unwavering commitment to delivering the latest technology, FAZONICS introduces various innovative features designed to elevate the audio experience for consumers worldwide.

The AuraRise launched in April 2024. The expanded lineup, including AuraRise Ultra, AuraRise ECO BUDS, AuraRise Dream Buds, AuraRise Mini Pods, AuraRise Slide Pods, and AuraRise Signature Buds, will be available between July and August 2024. The special launch price starts at Rs 1399, with a heavy discount on all non-LCD TWs between the same months.

Here’s what makes each model unique in the AuraRise lineup:

SmartDisplay Touch Screen: This feature lets users manage all functions via a touch screen on the earbuds, offering unmatched ease and a sleek, modern interface.

FAZONICS Spatial Audio: FAZONICS Spatial Sound technology creates an immersive 3D audio experience, allowing listeners to perceive sound from all directions with stunning clarity and depth. Elevate your auditory experience with FAZONICS’ cutting-edge innovation in spatial audio.

AENx Technology: Combines Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) with FAZONICS SPATIAL SOUND for an immersive audio experience.

Multiple EQ Modes: Customise audio settings to enhance any type of music.

Stop Watch and Find My Buds Option: Adds practical features to audio gear.

13mm Drivers with Heavy Bass: Provides deep, powerful sound.

IPX5 Waterproof Rating: Ensures durability in various conditions.

50ms Low Latency: Perfect for real-time audio during gaming.

Up to 50 Hours of Playtime & Bluetooth 5.4 + EDR: This product offers long-lasting connectivity and convenience for extended listening sessions.

Model-Specific Innovations:

AuraRise Ultra, AuraRise ECO BUDS, and AuraRise Dream Buds: Each variant includes the advanced technologies of the original AuraRise and is tailored to different user needs, from eco-friendly options to extra comfort.

AuraRise Mini Pods: Compact and efficient, these mini earbuds offer all the features of their larger counterparts and are ideal for everyday use.

AuraRise Slide Pods: These earbuds feature a unique slider design and extra features like a drink water reminder and multiple sound effects for a health-conscious lifestyle.

AuraRise Signature Buds: Designed with the sleekness of a smartwatch and packed with exciting features for ultimate comfort, these half-in-ear buds offer a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Introducing True Wireless Earbuds with TouchScreen Display:

Breaking new ground, FAZONICS proudly introduces the first Indian brand to launch True Wireless Earbuds with a SmartDisplay Touchscreen. This groundbreaking feature offers users unparalleled convenience and control, allowing them to seamlessly navigate functions such as music playback, time management, language selection, and more, all at their fingertips.

With SmartTouch Controls, users can effortlessly manage various functions, including volume adjustment, stopwatch activation, flashlight operation, and even locate their earbuds with the “Find My Buds” feature. Furthermore, FAZONICS Spatial Sound technology delivers an immersive audio experience, while customisable wallpaper options allow users to personalise their earbuds to reflect their unique style.

FAZONICS True Wireless Earbuds boast many advanced technologies, including FNP (Flip N’ Pair Technology), simplifying the pairing process for seamless connectivity. Additionally, the integration of AI-AENx Technology combines Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), ensuring unparalleled clarity and immersion in any environment.

Already making waves in the market, FAZONICS has garnered acclaim for its Quickpods and CHILL WAVE series earbuds. With their exceptional performance, sleek design, and unmatched features, these earbuds have quickly become best-sellers, setting new standards for excellence in the industry.

We are excited to announce the development of new FAZONICS TWS models featuring inbuilt memory, allowing users to store and play music files directly on their TWS without needing a connected device. Looking ahead, FAZONICS is committed to enhancing your daily life with future innovations, including GPS tracking, WiFi, and SIM card support. This year, FAZONICS will also launch innovative overhead headphones that function as both headphones and speakers. Stay tuned for these groundbreaking advancements, said Faiz Ayaz, Founder & CEO of FAZONICS.



For more information, please visit:-

https://fazonics.com

About FAZONICS:

FAZONICS is a leading innovator in technology, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and redefining the future of audio and power products. Focusing on delivering the latest advancements in technology and unparalleled user experiences, FAZONICS is committed to shaping the industry’s future.

