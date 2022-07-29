FB Celebrations, creating a new era of event galas

July 29: The dynamic event management industry is emerging as one of the fastest growing sectors, owing to its constant requirement for upgradation and uniqueness to organize successful events, contributing significantly to Indian economic growth and development. Once confined as a business of managing just wedding décor and catering, today it has redefined and takes care of every ‘happening,’ be it private or public. Live Entertainment shows, Corporate events, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), and large-scale weddings have led to the need of hiring professionals for handling events. As per Statista, the corporate sector generally spends around 20% of its revenues on meetings, seminars, and other events making it one of the emerging branches of event management in India.

With its scope of events that has been widening day by day, the event management platform market size was valued at $31.23 Billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $60.01 Billion by 2028. The reason behind the expected growth of CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2028 is propelled by the growing inclination toward new trends and a surge in industrial events, a more sustainable model of event management, and the emergence of advanced technologies that is representing the significant potential for the future growth of the market players.

Companies are investing in new methodologies to capture the audience and market share in global event management and one such that is making rightfully loud rounds in the market is FB Celebrations. Headed by Mr. Bhavnesh Sawhney & Mr. Farid Khan, the event management company specializes in the creation of exceptional events for private and corporate clients. By designing, planning, and creating innumerable luxurious weddings and events for clients, they’ve honed their skills to offer a range of services to accommodate the diversity of clients. Today they enjoy the status of being the leading planner in the field of weddings that the audience trusts with their most exclusive affairs, offering comprehensive planning and coordination services worldwide. They deliver across all arenas of a wedding with a complete personalized approach that resonates with a client’s sensibilities. From location scouting, decor and design conceptualization, and entertainment curation to complete hospitality and logistics management and end-to-end production, the platform caters to all services needed by clients which in essence varies from one to another.

Ranging from a plethora of social, weddings, corporate and live events, FB Celebrations has become the go-to company that reflects the brand personality of each client. Whether the company acts for a family, a product, a company, or a cause, its work embraces experiences that integrate innovative design with the finest of servings, making it the most preferred event management company based in Mumbai and instrumental in organizing events worldwide.

Mr. Farid and Mr. Bhavnesh’s individual work boasts of eclectic clientele as well, from weddings of Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Hinduja where the diva Jennifer Lopez performed, Nidhi Dutta – daughter of JP Dutta & Bindya Goswami, Shriya Saran with Andrei Koscheev, Gurickk Maan – son of veteran musician Gurdan Maan to organizing birthday bash of Shilpa Shetty in Montenegro, and the recent Filmfare Achievers Award 2021- Dubai, their expertise always holds promise.

Outperforming in a more competitive new marketplace

The world is being overtaken by the influx of international trends, ideas, and creative initiatives, providing the industry with a wealth of opportunities to capitalize on the current times, take chances, discover new possibilities, and engage in joint ventures, all pointing towards the perpetual growth and sustenance of the event industry. With next-generation events spanning over several formats and trends like AI, crowd sourcing, and eco-friendly events taking over, FB Celebrations work their strategy and execution according to the foreseeable future.

To mark its presence in the industry FB Celebrations elevates its offering other than just organizing events. The platform also offers three verticals, making it stand tall among peers – FB Edulate, an online specialized course offering students the opportunity to harness the knowledge of the events industry through structured sessions. FB Expressions is a tool that customizes creative content that digitally delves into your target audience, and curates bespoke graphics. FB Care is a vertical that collaborates with the best international high-tech companies that manufacture products to deal with biological outbreaks.

An industry that will grow multifold

Before the pandemic, the events industry was an entirely different world. Rigid silos were in place that prevented event players from experimenting much but a couple of years of learning and innovation is making the industry more and more creative and regularly innovating. It is continuously adopting new ways and methods that have the potential to survive circumstances ranging from adverse economic, and political circumstances to the unabashed aftermath of a pandemic.

It is the flexibility and dynamic nature of organizations like FB Celebrations that adoption of creative content and constant innovation are taking place and breaking the mundane and age-old process of events “happenings”. Factors like these are playing a key role in enhancing the growth of the platform and go on to show that its deep-rooted resilience and never-give-up attitude is what gives FB Celebrations a way to create a new era of galas.

