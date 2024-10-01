FCI to install about 23,750 video cameras across 561 depots

New Delhi [India], September 29 : The Food Corporation of India (FCI) will install about 23,750 cameras across 561 FCI-owned depots, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement on Tuesday.

FCI has also initiated the upgradation of the current analog CCTV surveillance system to a modern IP-based CCTV surveillance system in its storage depots, it said.

The CCTV Cameras installed in the new surveillance system will support onboard analytics features like camera tempering, camera field of view change, camera blur/out of focus, motion detection and trip wire etc., said the ministry.

The implementation of this new IP-based system will enhance monitoring capabilities through high-resolution imaging, improved scalability, and remote access, the statement added.

This new Surveillance system will feature the establishment of a centralised Command Control Centre (CCC) and a Network Operating Centre (NoC) at FCI Headquarters, the statement added.

The health of the installed system will be centrally monitored through the Command Control Centre (CCC), along with a provision for storing incidental data on-demand basis, as per the statement.

It will also offer advanced video analytics and strengthened security measures, enabling FCI to effectively oversee and manage day-to-day operations across its depots.

The proposed system will also include environmental and humidity sensors on pilot basis, which will further enhance its functionality, the statement added.

These sensors will enable the monitoring of environmental conditions, providing valuable data for assessing their impact and ensuring optimal conditions for the system's performance in the future.

This transition is based on a successful Proof of Concept (POC) conducted by the Quality Council of India (QCI) at FSD Shyamanagar, as per the statement.

Over the years, FCI has installed CCTV cameras across various depots to ensure their effective surveillance.

In 2013-14 CCTV cameras were installed in 61 depots, with their number increasing to 67 in 2014-15 and extending to 446 own depots by 2018. Currently, a total of 516 FCI depots are under CCTV surveillance. Live Web Feed of these cameras is available on FCI website in "See your depot" tab.

