FCRF Launches Certified Cyber Law Practitioner (CCLP) Program to Strengthen India's Digital Legal Framework

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: As India's digital transformation accelerates across industries and governance, the need for skilled professionals equipped to navigate the intersection of law and technology has become crucial. Addressing this growing demand, the Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced the launch of The Certified Cyber Law Practitioner (CCLP) program a comprehensive four-week certification aimed at empowering India's next-generation legal and regulatory professionals.

The CCLP program is designed for lawyers, compliance officers, regulators, investigators, and students aspiring to specialize in cyber law. Through a structured curriculum of 16 modules, participants will gain in-depth knowledge of key legislations including the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and the newly introduced criminal codes Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

The program provides practical exposure to topics such as digital evidence, cross-border data transfers, data privacy, regulatory compliance, and cybercrime investigation. Sessions are conducted by senior advocates, academic experts, and cyber forensic professionals.

"CCLP is not just about technology; it's about governance, accountability, and the future of justice," said Professor Triveni Singh, Chief Mentor at FCRF and former IPS officer.

Building National Capacity in Cyber Law

The CCLP program is offered through the FCRF Academy, the training and education division of the Foundation, known for its initiatives like the FutureCrime Summit. Over the past two years, FCRF has established key collaborations with institutions such as BIRD Lucknow (NABARD), RMLNLU, and UPSIFS, creating a strong bridge between law enforcement, academia, and public policy.

Earlier in 2025, FCRF conducted the Certified Cyber Crisis Management Professional (CCMP) program in partnership with CERT-In, training more than 500 senior officials from civil services, defense, and regulatory agencies. The organization also successfully concluded the Certified Data Protection Officer (CDPO) program, equipping professionals to navigate India's evolving data protection ecosystem.

NIELIT-FCRF Partnership to Enhance Cybersecurity Skilling

In a significant development, the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) signed an MoU with FCRF on October 2, 2025, in the presence of Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and senior MeitY officials. This collaboration aims to introduce new certification programs, establish digital forensic labs, and initiate projects addressing emerging threats such as AI-driven frauds, ransomware, and phishing attacks.

The partnership also focuses on the research and development of AI/ML-based tools for cyber threat detection and analysis of organized cybercrime patterns a move that underscores India's commitment to strengthening its cybersecurity resilience.

Registration Now Open

The CCLP program is conducted on weekends and offers both live and recorded sessions to ensure flexibility for working professionals. Participants will also gain access to an active alumni network that continues discussions on data privacy, governance, and cyber law beyond the classroom.

As India moves toward enforcing its Digital Personal Data Protection Rules and implementing new criminal codes, FCRF emphasizes the critical role trained cyber law professionals will play in shaping a secure and just digital future.

Interested participants Click Here to register now for the CCLP Program

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor