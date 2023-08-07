FCUK launches fashion-tech smartwatch Tide, premium textured strap with a built-in voice assistance & single sync BT calling at Rs 1995 on Amazon Fashion

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], August 7: FCUK has introduced the FCUK Tide Smartwatch, which will be launched on Amazon Fashion during the ‘Great Freedom Festival’ on August 4, 2023. This stylish smartwatch will be available in 7 different variants, each featuring premium straps ranging from superior silicon to fashionable mesh, all reflecting the trendy FCUK look.

The smartwatch boasts a 1.39-inch full touch HD screen that supports swipes and touch gestures. It offers high brightness levels and comes with swappable straps, allowing users to easily switch between different styles and colors for various occasions. Equipped with the latest technology, the FCUK Tide Smartwatch includes multiple sports modes like outdoor running, cycling, and rope skipping, as well as health tracking features. One of its standout features is the Bluetooth calling functionality, making it one of the most affordable and fashionable smartwatches in its price range to offer this capability.

Neil Williams, the Chief Operation Officer of French Connection (FCUK), expressed excitement about the FCUK Tide Smartwatch, calling it their most ambitious fashion-wearable tech launch with Amazon Fashion. FCUK recognized the growing demand and awareness of smart wearables, particularly the need for a health-focused yet stylish product for the wrist. Williams emphasized the pleasure and excitement in associating the FCUK brand with Amazon Fashion for this tech product.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the FCUK Tide Smartwatch on Amazon.in and help customers unlock big savings this ‘Great Freedom Festival’ from 4th-8th August 2023. We are working towards bringing exciting new launches like FCUK Tide Smartwatch, incredible deals and offers that ensure big savings for everyone along with unparalleled shopping experience for our customers. At Amazon Fashion, our vision is to transform the way India shops fashion and expand our portfolio with easily accessible trending styles for fashion-forward and tech-savvy customers. The smartwatch is a cutting-edge timepiece with remarkable features including built-in voice assistance and seamless Bluetooth calling, which redefines the fusion of fashion and technology.” said Saurabh Srivastava, Director and Head, Amazon Fashion India.

The FCUK Tide Smartwatch offers impressive battery life, with a working time of up to 5-7 days. It also features a quick charge capability, allowing the battery to reach full capacity in a short period. With its robust IP67 waterproof rating, the smartwatch can withstand sweat and water splashes without damage. Additionally, the watch incorporates a few games to add a unique touch. Its accurate monitoring technology ensures a relaxing and enjoyable user experience while helping users stay healthy and on track.

FCUK TIDE’s USP is its premium textured silicon band.Top of Form

Amazon India’s the ‘Great Freedom Festival’ this year will start from midnight at 12 AM on 4th August, 2023, with great deals and offers until 8th August, 2023. Prime members will get 12 hours of early access starting 12:00 pm on August 3rd, 2023. Customers can explore offers on millions of products and shop from a wide selection to embrace their independence and discover a world of endless possibilities. They can shop for products from sellers including artisans & weavers, women entrepreneurs, start-ups, brands, and local neighbourhood stores across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, grocery, fashion & beauty essentials, home & kitchen, large appliances, TVs and much more.

Since its creation in 1972, French Connection has enthused a passion for design and continues to deliver timeless affordable quality. Innovation remains at the core of the brand and all designs are created and developed from the head office in Camden, London.

In the spring of ’97 a controversial ad campaign featuring the simple line ‘fcuk fashion’ hit the headlines becoming a universally recognized great fashion moment which formed the brand FCUK. Having established a strong core clothing business through unique design and a true sense of style, the company expanded its portfolio into new and exciting areas including Wrist-Watches!

FCUK is a design led British brand, creating distinctive watches for the modern youth and urban lifestyle. FCUK talks only YOUTH, FUNKY & VIBRANT! It is committed to offering a fun & young experience, ensuring the customer is at the heart of the business.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

