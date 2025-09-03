FDC Ltd Elevates Field Force Efficiency with SANeForce SFA: A 6-Year Partnership Driving Productivity Across 11 Divisions

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 3:FDC Ltd, one of India's top 25 pharmaceutical companies, has significantly strengthened its field operations through a six-year-long partnership with SANeForce, a leading provider of Pharma SFA software. With more than 5,000 field forces using the SANeForce platform across 11 divisions, FDC has achieved unified control, real-time visibility, and measurable efficiency in managing its expansive network of over 8 lakh doctors.

This partnership marks a key milestone in pharma digitization. FDC, having tested and moved on from three different SFA vendors, chose SANeForce in 2018. Since then, the relationship has been defined by zero complaints, tailored feature development, and continuous support, making SANeForce a trusted digital backbone for their field force.

“SAN SFE application has led to remarkable growth in our business productivity. It has streamlined and automated our entire business operations and processes, paving the way for effective field force management.” said Mayank Tikkha, Vice president – Sales and Marketing of FDC Ltd.

Operational Challenges FDC Had to Overcome

Managing a large, multi-divisional field force came with its own set of challenges for FDC. Before onboarding SANeForce, FDC struggled with basic, web-based SFA tools that lacked flexibility and actionable insights. SANeForce's mobile-based reporting, real-time data capture, and customized workflows changed the game. Features such as selfie-based attendance, fingerprint login, geo-tagging, and brand-wise potential yield tracking provided clarity and control at every level.

Advanced Tools Driving Field Force Productivity

SANeForce's SAN SFE platform equips FDC Pharma with powerful tools that go beyond basic automation to deliver measurable, day-to-day business value. One of its standout innovations is the Unified Doctor Feature, which ensures that every doctor has a unique ID across the system, thus eliminating duplicates, maintaining data accuracy, and enabling a 360° view of doctor interactions. This supports cross-divisional visibility, real-time validation, and powerful analytics, all while reinforcing compliance and field accountability.

Additionally, the platform's multi-level Expense Management System which provides manual, semi-manual, and automated expense handling, not only simplifies submissions for field reps but also significantly reduces approval bottlenecks. It offers the finance team greater control through cleaner audits and streamlined workflows.

To further enhance field force performance and engagement, SANeForce includes a Scoreboard that ranks Med-Reps based on activity, target achievement, and real-time metrics. This motivates reps through healthy competition and helps managers easily identify and reward top performers.

SANeForce also enables continuous learning through its integrated Quiz Module, allowing medical representatives to regularly test and enhance their product knowledge. This has enabled FDC to drive more informed, confident conversations during doctor visits—directly improving engagement quality and sales outcomes.

Innovation on the Horizon: Built for What's Next

Building on this foundation, SANeForce is now developing a next-gen suite of modules to further enhance doctor engagement and rep efficiency.

The upcoming AI Integration module will provide predictive insights and next-best-action suggestions to reps based on historical data and market patterns. A WhatsApp Communication Module will streamline secure, compliant communication between reps and doctors through a familiar interface. Additionally, an Event Management Module will simplify planning and tracking of CMEs, product launches, and doctor meets—closing the loop on multi-touch engagement.

“At SANeForce, we don't just deploy software, we co-create outcomes. Our partnership with FDC is built on trust, transparency, and the shared goal of transforming pharma field operations through smart tech,” said P. Samson Associate Director – Functional

Proven Business Outcomes

Unified field operations with a single platform across 11 divisions

Zero complaints in 6 years, strongest indicator of long-term product-market fit

Enhanced doctor engagement via mobile-first reporting and real-time tracking

Streamlined operations, decision-making, and performance management

Consistent support, training, and custom feature rollouts from SANeForce

About SANeForce

SANeForce is a leading provider of SFA, CRM, and digital automation solutions for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Serving over 600 brands across 30+ countries, SANeForce empowers field forces with mobile-first tools, real-time insights, and doctor-centric engagement strategies to drive smarter growth.

