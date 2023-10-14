Fearless Gaming: Reckoning and Kaspersky – Empowering Aspiring Gamers in India

New Delhi (India), October 14: Esports is booming in India, with millions of gamers competing online in various games. The Indian esports ecosystem is fast developing across multiple areas like organising tournaments, creating content, building teams and being more professional, structured.

Reckoning Esports, a leading esports firm engaged in team and talent management, has realised the huge untapped potential and has focused on scouting unearthed talent, provide them complete training infrastructure including coaches, analysts, training facility and grooming them to compete at the highest pro level through national and international tournaments. In order to get top tier talent, the firm has spread its net outside India to others Southeast Asian countries. Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Singapore, Pakistan, Vietnam are few of such countries from where Reckoning Esports has sourced and groomed talent.

In a bid to educate the aspiring gamers, Reckoning Esports has collaborated with Kaspersky for its “Fearless Gaming” campaign. Kaspersky’s “Fearless Gaming” initiative is a global effort to support esports organizations and educate esports athletes regarding cybersecurity.

The Fearless Gaming campaign is also working to sensitize the youth about the career prospects in esports. Many young Indians now aspire to become professional gamers, but not fully aware of the challenges and rigmaroles involved. Fearless Gaming through its colleges outreach project is providing aspirants with a real perspective on the life of an esports athlete and helping them to make informed decisions about pursuing esports as profession.

As a part of the project Reckoning Esports has held interactive sessions at various educational institutes such as IlT Kanpur, IIT Indore, IIT Ropar, IIITD, NIIT Neemrana, Gautam Buddha University Noida, G.L. Bajaj Institute, Noida, DY Patil etc where budding athletes can learn about the challenges and rewards of a career in esports. Reckoning Esports has interacted with students from 23 educational institutes over a span of 5 months. Many more educational institutes are scheduled to be covered in next few months.

Reckoning Esports has partnered with Kaspersky for their “Fearless gaming” campaign which aims to raise awareness about potential cyberthreats, and the damage caused by it to gaming platforms and devices used by esports athletes. In today’s digital world, it is essential for esports athletes to be aware of the risks they face and take steps to protect their devices and gaming experience.

Sharang Naicker, CEO & MD of Reckoning Esports, said, “It has been a pleasure interacting with young aspiring esports athletes. With the Fearless Gaming campaign, we are committed to empowering Indian esports athletes to reach their full potential. We believe that every esports athletes has the potential to become a champion, and we are here to help them achieve their dreams. We are excited to partner with Kaspersky on this initiative and are grateful for lending their support in helping us educate gamers about cybersecurity threats. We believe that Fearless Gaming can make a significant impact on the development of the Indian esports ecosystem.”

“Together, we’re not only securing the game but also the dreams of aspiring esports athletes for a brighter tomorrow. We’re committed in redefining the game with Reckoning Esports in the journey of ‘Fearless Gaming,’ where cybersecurity meets career guidance,” noted Purshottam Bhatia, Kaspersky, Head of B2C Sales for India.

The Fearless Gaming campaign is a testament to the growing popularity of esports in India and the commitment of Reckoning Esports and Kaspersky to supporting the Indian esports ecosystem. As the campaign continues to grow and reach more esports athletes, it will play a vital role in empowering the next generation of Indian esports champions.

