Feather Cap Book Series Revolutionizes Early Education: A Milestone by Vidya Prakashan Mandir (P) Ltd

New Delhi (India), November 30: In a landmark initiative, Vidya Prakashan Mandir (P) Ltd. (VPML), a venerable name in the publishing industry with decades of experience, is overjoyed to announce the launch of the Feather Cap Book Series in distributors meet in Vietnam. This comprehensive series caters to students from Nursery to Class VIII, aligning meticulously with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and adhering to the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2022 for the foundation stage and NCF 2023 for the preparatory stage.

The Feather Cap Series introduces an innovative educational package known as the Hi Kids! Box, meticulously tailored for Nursery, LKG, and UKG classes. Within each Hi Kids! Box, students will discover a rich assortment of educational tools, constituting a comprehensive learning experience. These boxes include Wipe and Clean Sheets for interactive and reusable learning, Skill Books and Workbooks to foster skill development, as well as Flash Cards and Fun Mats for engaging and interactive educational activities.

Additionally, the Hi Kids Box incorporates cutting-edge Digital Content to enhance the learning journey. Complementing this, the series introduces the Pitara Bag, also designed to deliver a holistic learning experience by offering an array of resources. Together, these components provide a dynamic and multifaceted educational solution, ensuring a well-rounded development for young learners in the crucial early stages of their education. ”

As the Chief Technology Officer of Vidya Prakashan Mandir (P) Ltd., I am driven by the belief that technology is a powerful catalyst for educational advancement. The Feather Cap Series embodies our commitment to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology into learning, providing students with a dynamic and interactive educational experience. Our dedication to innovation aligns with our mission to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed for a rapidly evolving world. Says Dr. Rohit Khokher, CTO, VPML Incorporating the latest in educational technology, each book in the Feather Cap Series is equipped with digital features such as Flipbooks, Test Generator, Interactive Exercises, Answer Keys, Doubt Module, Video Lectures, Concepts, Live Classes, Practice Module, Lesson Plans, and Animations.

When asked about this new initiative, Saurabh Jain, MD, VPML mentions, “I envision the Feather Cap Series as a transformative force in education. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the expertise of our authors, innovative technology, and unwavering dedication to quality. Through these educational tools, we aim to ignite curiosity, nurture creativity, and cultivate a lifelong love for learning.”

Vidya Prakashan Mandir (P) Ltd. (VPML) stands as a beacon of educational excellence, distinguished as a recipient of the prestigious National Award. At the core of VPML's commitment to delivering unparalleled quality in education are several key pillars. The series boasts contributions from Experienced Authors, ensuring that educational content is crafted with expertise and pedagogical insight. The commitment to Quality Printing ensures that each page is a testament to precision and clarity. Supported by a State-of-the-art Infrastructure, VPML is dedicated to providing students with cutting-edge educational materials.

The visually striking Eye-Catching Cover Designs, coupled with Clear and Large Fonts, contribute to an aesthetically pleasing and reader-friendly experience. Engaging Endpapers and Back Cover elements further enhance the overall appeal. In line with a steadfast commitment to safety, Child-Safe Materials are employed in the production of every component. The result is not only educational clarity but also Print Clarity and Vibrancy, creating a vibrant and enriching learning experience for students engaging with the Feather Cap Series.

