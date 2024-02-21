Federal Bank Kochi Marathon 2024: Establishing Itself as a Premier Sporting Brand

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 21: The Federal Bank Kochi Marathon, now in its second edition, has firmly cemented its status as a premier sporting event, attracting top athletes from across the country. Organized by CleoSportz, this marathon has become a platform for both professional athletes and amateur runners to showcase their talent and endurance.

In the latest edition of the marathon, held in Kochi, Maharashtra’s Harshad Mhatre emerged victorious in a thrilling finish, clocking an impressive time of 02:35:50 hours. The intensity of the competition was palpable as Dinesh Kisan Patil, also hailing from Maharashtra, finished just behind him with an identical timing. Telangana’s Ramavath Ramesh Chandra secured the third position, highlighting the diverse pool of talent that the marathon attracts.

In the women’s category, Arati Patil, another athlete from Maharashtra, claimed the title with a commendable time of 03:37:03 hours. Kerala’s own Anju Murukan put up a strong performance to secure the second position, further showcasing the competitive spirit of the event.

Apart from the full marathon, the event featured other categories including the Half Marathon (21.097 kilometers) and the 10K Run. Nabeel Sahi led the pack in the men’s half marathon category with a swift timing of 01:17:43 hours, while Jolsana Anthony dominated the women’s category with a time of 01:38:25 hours. Similarly, in the 10K Run, Sreerag A.S emerged as the fastest male runner with a time of 00:33:35 hours, while Beena George claimed the top spot in the women’s category with a time of 00:40:41 hours.

The inclusivity of the event was evident with the inclusion of a 3 km Green Run and a 1.3 km Special Run for the differently-abled, organized in association with the Raksha Society, a non-profit NGO dedicated to addressing the needs of children and young adults with special needs. This aspect of the marathon reflects its commitment to promoting fitness and well-being among all segments of society.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by eminent personalities including V. Abdurahiman, Minister for Sports, Govt. of Kerala, and Justice Devan Ramachandran, Kerala High Court Judge. Notable figures from various fields such as sports, entertainment, and business, including former Executive Director of Federal Bank Ashuthosh Khajuria and former Indian netball and basketball player and actress Prachi Tehlan, added prestige to the event by distributing prizes to the winners.

Federal Bank, as the title sponsor, played a pivotal role in making the event a grand success. The bank’s Chief Marketing Officer, M.V.S. Murthy, flagged off the marathon alongside V.K. Raju, Assistant Commissioner of Police, marking the beginning of an exhilarating journey for thousands of participants. Former sports persons Sathish Pillai, T.C. Yohannan, Indian Volleyball player Rajanpreet Singh, Federal Bank MD and CEO Shyam Srinivasan, official Medical Director of the marathon Dr. Johnson K. Varghese, Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP (Tiger Balm) Partner Puneet Motiani and Haw Par India Pvt. Ltd. (Tiger Balm) Country Head Dipanjan Ghosh and Lulu India COO Rejith Radhakrishnan among others graced the occasion.

With around 8000 participants from 10 countries and 20 states in India, the Federal Bank Kochi Marathon has truly become a global phenomenon. Held under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India, and in collaboration with various government bodies and corporate partners including Kerala Tourism department, Kerala Sports department, Aster Medcity Kochi and Tiger Balm, this marathon exemplifies the spirit of unity and athleticism.

As the marathon continues to grow in stature with each passing year, it not only promotes fitness and healthy living but also showcases Kochi as a vibrant sporting destination on the global map. The Federal Bank Kochi Marathon has indeed carved a niche for itself as a brand synonymous with excellence, inclusivity, and sporting fervor.

