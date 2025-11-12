Federal Bank Unveils 'Bharat Surotsav' - A Cultural Tribute to India's Musical Spirit

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 12: Federal Bank unveiled the poster of its new cultural property, Bharat Surotsav, in Chennai. The launch took place in the presence of Ramesh S, Vice President & Regional Head, Chennai City, and Rojarajan, Deputy Vice President & Regional Head, Emerging Chennai in the presence of Ajithkumar M R, DVP - Zonal office, Meenakshi Sundaram, DVP - Head CRCH, Chennai and Nisha Krishnan, VP - Head RCH, Chennai.

Conceptualised as an immersive dance and music fusion festival, Bharat Surotsav celebrates India's artistic heritage by bringing together iconic performers and contemporary sounds. Bharat Surotsav is a signature cultural IP, exclusively conceptualized for Federal Bank. The inaugural edition will be staged on November 22 at the Madras Music Academy, featuring Padma Shri Shobana, Carnatic-rock pioneers Agam Band, Charumathi Raghuraman, renowned Carnatic violinist and sitar maestro Ravi Chari. Federal Bank customers can enjoy a 15% discount on tickets using Federal Bank Debit and Credit Cards, with a maximum discount of Rs 200 per booking. Tickets can be booked via BookMyShow and is valid once per card.

"Bharat Surotsav is our way of blending finance with the finer rhythms of life," said MVS Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank. "India's artistic traditions hold the power to unite generations, inspire pride, and spark creativity. Bharat Surotsav honours India's creative pulse while offering audiences an unforgettable cultural experience that connects emotionally with our brand."

Each city in the Bharat Surotsav series will feature artists who reflect the local cultural ethos, creating a deep emotional connection with audiences and fostering regional pride.

