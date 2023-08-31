Federal Soft Systems' Celebrates It's Annual Fest - FSS UTSAV 2023

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 31: Federal Soft Systems celebrated its annual day, FSS UTSAV 2023, which was a resounding celebration. The recently held annual fest brought all the employees together to celebrate a successful year of growth and innovation. With elegant décor and an electrifying atmosphere, the evening fostered camaraderie and marked another year of achievements for its employees. The event brought employees from all the branch locations in one place to have a get-together, which not only strengthened their relationships but also promoted collaboration & unity among them.

The event was a roaring success with inspiring speeches, mesmerizing music, and thrilling dance performances. Employee recognition and a nostalgic video presentation added to the excitement. A fantastic musical band and an energetic DJ kept the dance floor buzzing, creating a memorable and unifying experience for all employees across locations.

Federal Soft Systems is a Great Place to Work Certified 2023 and leading Global IT company focused on Digital Transformation and specializes in offering a wide range of IT Products and Services. With strong expertise in IT, AI, and ML, it offers innovative solutions including Secure Application Development, Web App Development, Mobile Application Development, Testing Services, Custom Application Development, Talent Acquisition, and Cloud Solutions to diverse business verticals through its seven esteemed branches in the U.S.A, India, and Canada.

With the notable presence of outstanding Top management and its Inspiring Leadership panel, FSS UTSAV 2023 was a huge & remarkable success, strengthening the sense of unity, and pride among the employees. This year's event was especially significant as it marked a milestone that was celebrated with great enthusiasm and pride.

FSS UTSAV 2023 provided a platform to honor and appreciate the outstanding achievements of its employees. The awards were presented to individuals who have consistently demonstrated excellent exceptional skills, dedication, and commitment to drive the company's vision and mission. This acknowledgment not only celebrated their accomplishments but also served as a motivation for others to strive for excellence.

The event also witnessed the launch of a significant initiative, the CGK Charitable Trust - A non-profit organization committed to creating a better world for all by actively supporting various CSR causes and initiatives. This philanthropic endeavor aligns with Federal Soft Systems' mission to make a positive impact on society.

Speaking about the FSS UTSAV 2023, Kishore Yedam said, "FSS UTSAV 2023 has been an astounding success, thanks to the collective efforts and enthusiasm of our incredible team. It was a memorable evening filled with joy, celebration, and gratitude. As we look back on our remarkable journey, we feel a deep sense of pride in our accomplishments and an even stronger commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional solutions to our clients."

FSS UTSAV 2023 served as a reminder of the company's relentless pursuit of innovation, customer satisfaction, professional growth, and an opportunity for employees to connect and collaborate. The company continues to remain committed to fostering a positive work environment that empowers employees and fuels their passion for delivering exceptional solutions to clients worldwide.

