FedEx Enables Sustainable Delivery for Nearly One Million Mid-day Meals under the PM POSHAN Program

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, continues to collaborate with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to enabling access to nutritious mid-day meals under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM Poshan) Program, advancing sustainable mobility, and supporting advocacy to strengthen the program's reach and impact across India.

As part of this year's support, FedEx has funded four electric vehicles (EVs)two in Panvel, Maharashtra and two in Delhidedicated to delivering freshly prepared, hygienic meals to students in government and government-aided schools. Each EV enables the delivery of over 250,000 meals annually, reaching an equivalent number of children depending on route logistics.

Since the beginning of the collaboration in 2022, the initiative has cumulatively supported the delivery of nearly one million mid-day meals across multiple cities. By replacing conventional fuel vehicles, these EVs help The Akshaya Patra Foundation reduce carbon emissions and lower operating costs, allowing more resources to be directed toward expanding meal distribution.

Through the fuel savings alone, The Akshaya Patra Foundation has been able to support an additional 130,000+ meals, amplifying the programme's reach while contributing to its long-term sustainability. This transition supports The Akshaya Patra Foundation's long-term sustainability goals by integrating climate-conscious practices into its mission of nourishing children's futures.

Suvendu Choudhury, Vice President of operations and planning and engineering, India, FedEx, said, "At FedEx, we believe access, whether to markets, opportunities, or nutrition, can transform lives. Our collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation reflects how logistics innovation can advance social progress, helping children access nutritious meals through cleaner, more efficient delivery solutions. By integrating EVs into this initiative, we're strengthening community infrastructure while contributing to India's sustainability goals."

Mr. Dhananjay Ganjoo, CMO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation "We are grateful to FedEx for their sustained commitment to our mission of nourishing children and empowering education. By integrating sustainable mobility solutions like electric vehicles with mid-day meal service, this collaboration not only addresses immediate nutritional needs but also aligns with a greener, more sustainable future. Together, we are ensuring that every meal delivered is a step towards nurturing healthier, more capable citizens of tomorrow."

Through purpose-driven efforts like this, FedEx and The Akshaya Patra Foundation are demonstrating how innovation in logistics can create measurable social impactbridging the gap between nutrition and learning, and advocating for scalable, sustainable public feeding programmes that support India's inclusive growth.

FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world through a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. Its commitment to innovation and technology extends to fostering partnerships that empower the next generation of engineers and entrepreneurs.

Read the 2025 FedEx Economic Impact Report here.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a social impact organisation committed to addressing classroom hunger and supporting children's health and education. As an implementing partner of the Government of India's PM POSHAN scheme, Akshaya Patra serves 2.35 million mid-day meals to beneficiary children across 25,000+ schools. Additionally, it provides 8 lakh servings under the Morning Nutrition Programme, contributing to improved child health, increased school enrolment, attendance and retention, and better learning outcomes.

Akshaya Patra has established a robust operational network, currently functioning in 78 locations across 16 states and 3 union territories. It has set up 76 state-of-the-art centralised kitchensglobally recognised for their scale, efficiency and food safety standardsand adopted the decentralised model in two locations where setting up centralised infrastructure is difficult due to difficult terrain and road connectivity.

Akshaya Patra continuously forges partnerships and leverages technology to cater to millions of children and has served over 4 billion meals since 2000. The momentous milestone was commemorated at a special event at the UN headquarters in New York on 2 April 2024.

For more details, please log on: www.akshayapatra.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor