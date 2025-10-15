FedEx Leverages IIT Expertise to Build Smarter, AI-Driven Supply Chains

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Vishal Talwar, executive vice president, chief digital and information officer of FedEx Corporation, and president, FedEx Dataworks, visited IIT Bombay to engage with faculty and students from IIT Bombay and IIT Madras. The visit highlights FedEx commitment to leverage academic expertise to advance digitally led, efficient, and resilient supply chains.

About FedEx:

