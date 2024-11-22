FeFCon 2024 to be Held in Bangalore: A Premier Event on Fever Management

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 22: The seventh edition of FeFCon (Fever Foundation Annual National Conference) is set to take place on November 23 and 24, 2024, in Bangalore. FeFCon 2024 will bring together an impressive array of thought leaders, post-graduate medical students, physicians, scientists, policymakers, and researchers to share insights and ideate solutions for advancing fever management.

The conference will feature engaging technical sessions and expert talks focusing on fever management in adults and children. Academia and research scholars will showcase their latest findings on the subject, contributing to the body of knowledge in this critical area of healthcare.

In the lead-up to FeFCon 2024, a nationwide science quiz for postgraduate medical students was organized, attracting an overwhelming response of approximately 3,000 participants from aspiring doctors across the country. The grand finale of the quiz is scheduled for November 23, adding an exciting dimension to the event. In the backdrop of FeFCon 2024, a poster competition for postgraduate students across India was successfully conducted in the categories of Original Research and Case Studies, within both the Paediatrics and Internal Medicine specialties.

The Fever Foundation initiative by Micro Labs is dedicated to enhancing the understanding and treatment of fever-related conditions through collaborative dialogue and impactful research.

Manjula Suresh, Senior Vice President, Medical & Regulatory Affairs, Micro Labs Ltd and Convener of Fever Foundation noted, "Having just emerged from the challenges of the pandemic, we have learned invaluable lessons about the complexities of fever management. This remains an evolving area, and it is crucial to explore innovative solutions to address these challenges effectively. FeFCon has become the go-to platform for the medical fraternity to collaborate, exchange ideas, and chart the future of fever management for better patient outcomes."

