Felix Industries Limited – Robust growth with whopping orders

New Delhi (India), May 29: Established in 2012, Felix Industries Ltd is dedicated to providing complete water and environmental solutions. The company’s focus on Recycling, Re-using, Recovering, and Reducing underscores its commitment to environmental conservation.

With a portfolio boasting over 450 proprietary technologies, including physicochemical, biological, membrane-based, and hybrid treatments, Felix Industries manages water across various applications such as drinking water, industrial processes, wastewater treatment, and more.

Financial Performance

Felix Industries’ financial performance reflects its robust growth trajectory. With remarkable financial ratios, the company showcases strong financial health:

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 259% over the past year

110% CAGR over three years

Return on Equity (ROE) of 14% over the past year

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 16%

The company’s stock is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating investor confidence. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have also increased their holdings in Felix Industries, signalling positive market sentiment.

Felix Industries has demonstrated a commendable net income growth of 74% over the last five years, outperforming industry averages. This growth is attributed to strategic decisions such as high earnings retention and efficient management practices.

Recent Milestone: Large Order Acquisition

The highlight of recent developments is Felix Industries’ acquisition of a significant order on May 21—a 1 MLD RO Package. Initially executing the order for 550 KLD, the company is set to commence operation and maintenance upon commissioning.

This order, valued at INR 5,94,72,000/- (inclusive of GST) and to be executed within four months, marks a substantial milestone for Felix Industries.

Continuous Improvement through R&D

Felix Industries’ commitment to excellence is evident in its ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities aimed at enhancing efficiency, quality, waste reduction, and water management across its operations.

In conclusion, Felix Industries Ltd continues to lead in the water and environmental solutions sector, with its recent order acquisition highlighting its growth trajectory and commitment to innovation and sustainability.

