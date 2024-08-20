Femina Miss India 2024 Announces its State Winners

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: In a recent development, Femina Miss India 2024 co-powered by Tops & Rajnigandha Pearls, in its diamond jubilee edition, has announced its state winners who will compete at the grand finale. The winner of the 60th Femina Miss India will win an opportunity to represent India at the 73rd Miss World competition. This development takes the pageant a step closer to discovering India's next global beauty icon. The historic edition of the pageant Is poised to be a grand spectacle, paying tribute to the pageant's rich history while embracing the future of Indian womanhood.

Over its six decades of legacy, the pageant has served as a springboard for countless women, propelling them to national and international recognition. Many of them have become icons in the glamour and entertainment Industry. Femina Miss India has been an integral part of India's social fabric, shaping the lives of exceptional women who have made significant contributions to society. In its 60th anniversary, the pageant is committed to upholding its legacy of empowering women and providing them with a platform to showcase their talent, intelligence, and beauty.

The pageant's rigorous nationwide selection process, which spanned five months, received an overwhelming response. After holding online screenings, the pageant toured five cities from each zone of the country, namely North (Delhi-NCR), East (Kolkata), North East (Guwahati), South (Bengaluru), West (Mumbai) and held regional auditions that saw participation from thousands of contestants competing for their respective state titles. The Top 5 finalists from each state were shortlisted and invited to Mumbai for the mega auditions, wherein the state winners (30) were selected, each representing an Indian state (29 including Delhi) and a common representative for the Union Territories (1), making it to a batch of 30 contestants who will compete at the grand finale event. The esteemed Jury Panel of industry experts and former pageant title holders at the said auditions evaluated the contestants on various criteria, including aesthetics, fitness, communication skills, intellect, personality, stage presence, body language, and confidence. These state winners embody the essence of self-empowered and modern Indian womanhood.

The Femina Miss India 2024 state winners are:

Aabha Katre (Femina Miss India Himachal Pradesh 2024), Amrita Sethi (Femina Miss India Punjab 2024), Sakshi Joshi (Femina Miss India Uttarakhand 2024), Supriya Dahiya (Femina Miss India Haryana 2024), Sifti Singh Sarang (Femina Miss India Delhi 2024), Divyanshi Batra (Femina Miss India Uttar Pradesh 2024), Nikita Porwal (Femina Miss India Madhya Pradesh 2024), Vishakha Rai (Femina Miss India Chhattisgarh 2024), Ananya Panda (Femina Miss India Odisha 2024), Riya Nandini (Femina Miss India Jharkhand 2024), Aditi Jha (Femina Miss India Bihar 2024), Dolly Singh (Femina Miss India West Bengal 2024), Sahara Subba (Femina Miss India Sikkim 2024), Arundhuti Saikia (Femina Miss India Assam 2024), Tadu Lunia (Femina Miss India Arunachal Pradesh 2024), Jentiren Jamir (Femina Miss India Nagaland 2024), Chanchui Khayi (Femina Miss India Manipur 2024), Lalsangkimi (Femina Miss India Mizoram 2024), Nikita Ghosh (Femina Miss India Tripura 2024), Angelia N Marwein (Femina Miss India Meghalaya 2024),Bhavya Reddy (Femina Miss India Andhra Pradesh 2024), Prakruthi Kambam (Femina Miss India Telangana 2024), Malina (Femina Miss India Tamil Nadu 2024), Akshatha Meetinay (Femina Miss India Kerala 2024), Apeksha Shetty (Femina Miss India Karnataka 2024), Shruti Raul (Femina Miss India Goa 2024), Arshia Rashid (Femina Miss India Maharashtra 2024), Aayushi Dholakia (Femina Miss India Gujarat 2024), Vaishnavi Sharma (Femina Miss India Rajasthan 2024), Rekha Pandey (Femina Miss India Union Territory 2024).

The Femina Miss India 2024 state winners will be participating in a boot camp, which will include a host of activities such as training programs, digital content shoots, promotional visits, subtitle competitions, personal interview rounds, and an awards night ceremony, culminating in the grand finale coronation night.

About Femina Miss India:

Femina Miss India, India's long-running, most credible, and prestigious pageant held annually by the Times Group, is renowned for empowering young women and providing them with a life-altering opportunity to showcase their talent, intelligence, and beauty. As it celebrates its landmark 60th edition, Femina Miss India continues to inspire and transform lives, creating icons in the glamour and fashion industries and representing Indian talent on international platforms.

