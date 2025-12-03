Fenova uPVC Door & Window Systems Recognized by Forbes India DGEMS as a SELECT 200 Company with Global Business Potential

PRNewswire

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: Fenova uPVC Door & Window Systems, a division of Arihant Profile - Extrusion LLP and a pioneer in co-extrusion technology for the global fenestration industry, has been recognized by Forbes India DGEMS as a SELECT 200 company with global business potential. The recognition was conferred by Forbes India at the Entrepreneur Mobility Summit held at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on 21 November 2025.

This acknowledgment places Fenova among a conscientiously chosen group of Indian companies evaluated for their innovation, scalability, leadership strength, and readiness to compete globally. Notably, Fenova is the only uPVC door and window profile brand till date to have been recognized by Forbes India DGEMS and included in the SELECT 200 list underscoring the company's unique technological edge and expanding market presence.

The Summit brought together a diplomatic conclave of trade experts, business immigration advisors, country trade representatives, private equity and venture capital investors, among others from more than 20 countries. During the event, Fenova's leadership held a series of focused one-on-one discussions with key stakeholders to explore strategic avenues for carefully phased cross-border expansion and collaborations.

Forbes India DGEMS SELECT 200: A Benchmark for Future-Ready Companies

The SELECT 200 program by Forbes India DGEMS identifies Indian companies demonstrating exceptional promise in global markets. Selection is based on a rigorous evaluation process covering parameters such as innovation, proprietary technology, business model resilience, leadership strength, and the potential to scale internationally.

A key factor in Fenova's selection was its proprietary co-extrusion technology, which has redefined how wood-finish and colored uPVC profiles are manufactured. Forbes India DGEMS recognized Fenova's technology as a game-changing innovation with the potential to disrupt building material markets globally.

Revolutionizing Fenestration Through Proprietary Co-Extrusion Technology

Founded in 2017, Fenova has been at the forefront of transforming the Indian fenestration industry. Its proprietary co-extrusion technology eliminates the need for external surface laminates traditionally, the standard convention for adding aesthetics and texture to uPVC profiles and instead integrates the aesthetic finish directly during the extrusion process.

This results in profiles that offer:

* Superior durability

* UV and weather resistance

* High-precision surface finishes

* 100% laminate-free manufacturing

* Consistent color stability

* Lower long-term maintenance cost

Forbes India DGEMS noted that Fenova's technology "has the potential to reshape building materials globally by delivering durable, luxury finishes without laminates," recognizing it as one of the most important technological advancements in the category.

With an installed capacity of 6,000 MT and a distribution network of over 85 channel partners, Fenova profiles are currently installed across 3 million square feet of high-performance windows annually. Following the commissioning of its new fully automated 1,70,000-square-foot facility in Solapur, Maharashtra this year, the company is poised to increase this to 5 million square feet of windows by 2028.

A Division of Arihant Group: Legacy & Engineering Strength

Fenova operates as a division of the Arihant Group, a leading Indian plastics manufacturer with more than 35 years of expertise in the extrusion of rigid pipes and profiles. Arihant's product portfolio spans radar domes (radomes) for telecom antennas, electrical conduits, pedestals for fiber optics, PVC winding cores for paper and film manufacturers, heavy-duty packaging profiles, and other specialized polymer components serving over ten industries.

This legacy provides Fenova with a strong technological foundation and deep manufacturing expertise. Arihant's commitment to automation, quality, and continuous innovation has played an integral role in Fenova's scale-up from a startup division to a recognized industry disruptor with Forbes India DGEMS's recognition further cementing its rising global footprint.

Leadership Perspective on the Recognition

Speaking about the achievement, the leadership team at Fenova noted:

"Being recognized by Forbes India as a SELECT 200 company is a powerful validation of our long-term vision and technological investments. Fenova has always believed that Indian innovation can compete globally, and this recognition reinforces that belief. Our proprietary co-extrusion technology is already transforming the fenestration industry in India, and we are now ready to thoughtfully scale this technology worldwide by exploring opportunities across other building-material markets."

The team also highlighted that this acknowledgment reflects the efforts of Fenova's channel partners, engineering teams, and customers who have supported the brand's growth since its inception.

A Milestone for the uPVC Industry

Fenova's recognition by Forbes India DGEMS marks an important moment not just for the company but for the broader Indian uPVC industry. No other uPVC brand whether in door and window profiles or related categories has been featured in the SELECT 200 list.

This positions Fenova as a national leader in innovation, a technology-driven brand redefining next-generation fenestration systems, and a potential global contender in advanced building materials markets.

About Fenova

Founded in 2017, Fenova uPVC Door & Window Systems is a division of the Arihant Group, specializing in high performance co-extruded uPVC door and window profiles with wood-grain and color finishes produced without laminates. Fenova serves residential, commercial, and institutional fenestration markets across India and select international geographies. Its proprietary co-extrusion technology and focus on design, performance, and durability have positioned Fenova as a leading name in next-generation building materials. For more information, visit www.fenova.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835329/Fenova_uPVC_Forbes.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor