Ferguson Launches Global Capability Center Powered by ANSR in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: Ferguson, the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in their $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market, announced the launch of its Global Capability Center (GCC) powered by ANSR, in Bengaluru. This new center marks a significant milestone in Ferguson's digital transformation journey and its commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences through innovation and technology.

In partnership with ANSR, a global leader in establishing and operating GCCs, the Ferguson GCC will serve as a strategic extension of its operations, playing a significant role in driving technology innovation and operational efficiencies. Ferguson's investment in India is a strategic extension of its operations, aimed at meeting evolving customer needs.

"This is not just about scaling technology, it's about building a future-ready organization," said Arvind Rathore, Acting Managing Director for the Ferguson GCC powered by ANSR. "Our Bengaluru GCC is a strategic investment to ensure constant innovation and development capabilities. We're excited to be in a city known for its technology leadership, and we're building a team that will help drive digital solutions for the specialized trade professional."

The GCC will play a critical role in enabling Ferguson's technology roadmap, particularly in areas such as software engineering, AI, Enterprise Resource Planning, Customer Relationship Management, data science, analytics and network operations.

Lalit Ahuja, Founder & CEO of ANSR said, "The Ferguson GCC powered by ANSR reflects the company's long-term commitment to technology-led growth, and ANSR is proud to partner in creating a high-performing innovation engine in India that complements Ferguson's growth strategy."

Rather than a relocation of roles, the Ferguson GCC powered by ANSR will play a complementary role by driving scalability, speed and agility across global development initiatives. The center offers exciting career opportunities for India's top tech talent and is expected to scale to many key positions across technology functions over the next five years, with more than 50 associates already on board. In the near future, the center will also house several key leadership roles.

The Ferguson GCC is focused on creating an environment where engineers and innovators can work with the latest technologies and professionals in India will have the opportunity to build next-generation solutions for one of the world's largest and most critical industries.

About Ferguson

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) (LSE: FERG) is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in our $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market. We help make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $29.6 billion (FY'24) and approximately 35,000 associates in nearly 1,800 locations.

For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 175 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714747/Ferguson_ANSR.jpg

