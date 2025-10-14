Ferty9 appoints World renowned reproductive expert Prof. Roy Homburg as Clinical Research Advisor

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14: More than 30 million couples in India are facing infertility issues, underscoring the urgent need for deeper, India-specific fertility research and evidence-based clinical practices. Recognizing this national challenge, Ferty9 Fertility Centre has announced the appointment of Prof. Roy Homburg, world-renowned reproductive medicine expert, as its Clinical Research Advisor.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Ferty9's mission to bridge global scientific expertise with India's unique reproductive health landscape. Prof. Homburg's appointment comes soon after the successful conclusion of Fertygyaan 2025, Ferty9's international conference that convened hundreds of leading gynaecologists, embryologists, and fertility specialists from across the world to discuss evolving clinical trends, technologies, and policy frameworks in reproductive healthcare.

India faces a critical need for robust, evidence-based fertility research, as its vast ethnic and genetic diversity presents unique reproductive challenges. Significant gaps persist due to limited infrastructure and funding. Under Prof. Homburg's mentorship, Ferty9 will develop large-scale, India-specific IVF studies, strengthen clinical and embryology capabilities, and generate insights to inform best practices nationwide. By building a culture of rigorous research, Ferty9 aims to enhance patient outcomes across India while contributing knowledge that advances fertility care globally.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Roy Homburg said "I am truly inspired by the enthusiasm and scientific curiosity demonstrated by Ferty9 in advancing fertility research. The quality of discussions and presentations at Fertygyaan 2025 was tremendous, and the participation of over a thousand professionals highlights India's growing commitment to understanding and addressing infertility. With more than 30 million couples affected, there lies a tremendous opportunity to deepen our understanding and develop more effective treatments that bring hope to millions. Research in fertility is both intellectually stimulating and personally rewarding, as it directly improves lives and families."

"India has the infrastructure, expertise, and determination to conduct world-class fertility research, and Ferty9's advanced facilities reflect that capability beautifully. I am delighted to collaborate with Ferty9 in driving innovation and improving reproductive healthcare outcomes. I love India, its energy, talent, and compassion make it a remarkable place to conduct meaningful scientific work and contribute to a brighter, more fertile future," added Dr. Roy Homburg.

Emphasizing the urgency of localized research, Dr. Jyothi, Medical Director, Ferty9 Fertility Centre said, "India stands at a crucial point where addressing fertility challenges is not just a medical priority but a national need. If we do not act now, our youth population will inevitably decline, affecting the demographic strength that defines our nation. Delaying parenthood, genetic factors, and conditions such as PCOS are among the leading causes of infertility today. Yet, India has not conducted enough large-scale, indigenous studies to understand these patterns. Research shows that ovarian ageing among Indian women occurs 6.3 years earlier than in Caucasian women, which calls for urgent India-specific data and treatment protocols. With the mentorship of Prof. Roy Homburg, whose research and publications are foundational for gynaecologists worldwide, Ferty9 aims to champion a new era of evidence-based fertility care. Our mission is to understand the Indian woman's body better, personalize treatments, and help every couple experience the joy of parenthood."

Adding further, Mr. Vinesh Gadhia, Executive Director & CEO, Ferty9 said, "India's fertility landscape presents unique challenges due to its ethnic diversity, genetic variations, and changing lifestyle patterns. Despite a rapidly growing demand for fertility services, indigenous research remains limited with most treatment protocols still modeled on Western populations.

Ferty9 aims to address this gap by conducting large-scale, India-focused reproductive studies under Prof. Homburg's mentorship, strengthening clinical capabilities, and building a research-driven ecosystem."

"With decades of innovation in laboratory science and clinical practice, where embryos are created, nurtured, and prepared for transfer, couples today can stay assured of better IVF success. Behind every successful cycle lies a meticulously designed lab environment that protects embryos in their most delicate stages of development," said Mr. Javier Herrero Zapata, Embryology Consultant and Advisor, Ferty9. "Ferty9's experience and precision-driven approach continue to deliver consistently high success rates and renewed hope for countless couples.

