Festival of Bliss: Commencing the 60th Birthday Celebrations of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji

New Delhi [India], September 30: The Festival of Bliss at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, USA, recently marked a momentous occasion: the commencement of the 60th Birthday Celebrations of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji.

Devotees, seekers, and well-wishers from across the globe gathered to honour the life, teachings, and transformative work of a spiritual luminary whose wisdom and compassion continue to inspire millions.

A Life of Divinity and Dedication

Born on 26 September 1966 in Mumbai, India, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji displayed signs of spiritual brilliance from an early age. Immersed in long periods of silence and deep meditation, He demonstrated extraordinary insight and devotion. At the tender age of eight, upon encountering a picture of Shrimad Rajchandraji, He entered a trance for three continuous days, a glimpse of the profound spiritual path He would later illuminate for the world.

A scholar of unparalleled intellect, He earned an M.A. in Philosophy with a gold medal, followed by a Ph.D. for His extensive research on Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra, one of Shrimad Rajchandraji's finest literary creations. Fondly known as Bapaji or Pujya Gurudevshri, His presence exudes love and purity, while His discourses are a call for seekers to realise their true nature and inner potential.

Works that Transform Lives

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's contributions extend far beyond scholarship. He is the founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, a spiritual organisation now spanning 206 centres across six continents, dedicated to the holistic well-being of humanity. Under His guidance, the Mission has become a global manifestation of compassion, service, and inner growth.

He envisioned the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, Dharampur, a sacred sanctuary spread across 223 acres in South Gujarat. The ashram serves as a living laboratory for spiritual practice, welcoming thousands of seekers from around the world to experience clarity, inner peace, and the joy of self-realisation.

His mastery of ancient scriptures is remarkable. From Shri Uttaradhyayan Sutra to Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Shri Bhaktamar Stotra to Vivekchudamani, and Yogsaar to Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra, He has expounded over 30 scriptures in a manner both lucid and deeply relevant for contemporary life. His teachings have reached millions through 15,000+ hours of discourses, 28,000+ TV episodes, 3 million+ webcast hours, and translations of His works into 11 languages. His 4-volume, 3000+ page treatise on Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra stands as a testament to His scholarly brilliance and devotion.

He has also initiated global humanitarian programs, including Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care, serving humanity, animals, and the environment. Through initiatives like the 5S programme (Satsang, Sadhana, Seva, Sanskruti, Sports) and Shrimad Rajchandra Divinetouch, He continues to empower youth and children worldwide, fostering spiritual values, self-discipline, and compassionate action.

The Festival of Bliss: A Spiritual Celebration

The Festival of Bliss at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, USA, unfolded over three inspiring days, starting from 26th September 2025, blending devotion, wisdom, and service.

Day 1 honoured Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's Birth Anniversary with heartfelt tributes and a discourse that resonated deeply with attendees, and a Mega Humanitarian Event was organised to provide assistance to the underprivileged. The day concluded with a ceremony recognising the torchbearers of selfless service and marking 20 years of His transformative impact in the United States.

Day 2 featured another profound discourse by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, accompanied by Tales of Transformation, recounting lives touched by His guidance. Devotional melodies by [1] Sachin Sanghvi, from the famous music-composer duo Sachin-Jigar, uplifted spirits and fostered connection, reflection, and joy among participants.

Day 3 culminated with His final discourse of the festival, followed by the sacred Atmarpit Diksha Ceremony, inspiring attendees to embark on a life dedicated to spiritual pursuit and self-realisation.

This year, three devoted youngsters embraced this noble path:

-Neil Shah - Hailing from Indianapolis, USA, Neil has pursued a Bachelor's degree from Indiana University, completed his MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, and is currently undertaking a PhD at the Claremont School of Theology.

-Kevin Shah - From Mumbai, India, Kevin is a Chartered Accountant who chose to dedicate his life in devotion to spiritual service.

-Smriti Kothari - Also from Mumbai, Smriti holds a Master's in Counselling Psychology and is an accomplished Hindustani Classical singer, now dedicating her talents and life to the path of spirituality.

Their Diksha stood as a powerful reminder of the timeless call of spirituality, showing that even in today's modern world, the quest for truth and liberation continues to inspire the hearts of the young.

The festival was not only a celebration of His birthday but also a living testament to His enduring message of love, compassion, and universal spiritual awakening. It brought together communities across continents, bridging cultures and inspiring seekers to deepen their spiritual journey under His guidance.

The Festival of Bliss at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, USA will be remembered as a luminous chapter in the legacy of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, a celebration of a life devoted to awakening the hearts and minds of humanity.

