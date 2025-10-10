Festival of Focus and Talent: Edify School Students Set 29 Elite World Records

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10: Bengaluru's Edify School, located on Kanakapura Main Road, stole the spotlight at the Edify World Records Festival 2025, smashing multiple world records and proving that talent, focus, and creativity know no bounds! Celebrating 14 years of academic excellence, the school hosted the festival where young achievers amazed audiences by breaking 29 world records in categories spanning mathematics, mental arithmetic, robotics, art, spelling, and early learning. Certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, and Indian Book of Records, the festival highlighted the students' exceptional talent, focus, creativity, and problem-solving skills, reflecting the school's commitment to holistic development and lifelong learning.

T. Srinivas, President, VVN Trust, stated that the record for "Most Mathematical Concepts, Definitions, and Formulae Demonstrated in 30 Minutes" was set at 424 by Sakshi Shetty of Grade VI. He emphasized that such activities enhance mathematical understanding, logical reasoning, memory, and problem-solving skills among students.

B.S. Arun Kumar, Secretary General, VVN Trust, stated that the record for "Most Basic Semi-Functional Robotic Models Assembled in 8 Hours by an Individual (Minor-Male)" was set at 66 by Shriyan Karthik of Grade VIII. He emphasized that such activities foster creativity, technical skills, problem-solving, and innovation among students.

P.V. Dwarakanath, Treasurer, VVN Trust, stated that the record for "Most Basic Semi-Functional Robotic Models Assembled in 3 Hours" was set at 30 by Sharabh Shahi of Grade II. He emphasized that such activities develop creativity, technical skills, problem-solving ability, and hands-on learning in young students.

Dr. Manandi Suresh, Chairman, Edify School, stated that the record for "Most Early Learning Facts Recalled and Recited upon Prompt by a Pre-schooler in 20 Minutes" was set at 578 by Devaiah Munjandira Ganapathy of Pre-Mont. He emphasized that such activities enhance memory, cognitive skills, focus, and early learning development in young children.

Dr. CA I.S. Prasad, Vice President, VVN Trust, stated that the record for "Most Words Spelled in a Spellathon in 30 Minutes" was set at 839 by Kushagra Parial of Grade-II. He emphasized that such activities enhance vocabulary, spelling skills, concentration, and cognitive development in students.

Tallam Venkatesh, Past President, VVN Trust, stated that the record for "Most Shlokas Recited in 20 Minutes" was set at 145 by Brinda Kornipalli.S of Grade-VII. He emphasized that such activities promote memory, concentration, cultural knowledge, and spiritual development among students.

Dr.A.K.Agarwal, Director, MDN Edify Education, stated that the record for "Most Dot-to-Dot Drawings Completed in 2 Hours" was set at 195 by Tenith.D.P of Grade-II. He emphasized that such activities enhance creativity, focus, hand-eye coordination, and cognitive development in young students.

B.E. Shashikala Bai, Principal, Edify School, stated that the record for "Most Pencil Shades Completed in 2 Hours" was set at 40 qualified shades out of 49 completed by Rashmika Vinay.K.Gowda of Grade-III. She emphasized that such activities foster creativity, precision, focus, and artistic skills among students.

Rupa Sur, Academic Administrator, stated that the record for "Most Single-Digit Addition Problems (3 Rows) Solved in 20 Minutes Using Abacus" was set at 310 by Rakkshithaa Vijay of Grade-III. She emphasized that such activities enhance numerical skills, concentration, mental calculation, and cognitive development in students.

Shubha Prashanth, Head of Administration, Edify School, stated that the record for "Most Three-Digit Mental Arithmetic Addition Problems (Two Rows) Solved in 30 Minutes" was set at 414 by Aadhya.S of Grade-III. She emphasized that such activities enhance mental calculation, focus, problem-solving skills, and cognitive agility in students.

Praveena Kumar, Manager, VVN Trust, stated that the record for "Most Digital Images of Vegetables and Fruits Identified in 3 Minutes by a Pre-Schooler" was set at 220 by Tejansh.G of Mont-II. He emphasized that such activities enhance observation, memory, cognitive skills, and early learning development in young children.

Kalavati S. Hiremath, Primary Academic Administrator, stated that the record for "Most Single-Digit Mental Arithmetic Addition Problems (Three Rows) Solved in 30 Minutes" was set at 779 by Dhruva TejoRam Pallekonda of Grade-III. She emphasized that such activities enhance numerical skills, concentration, mental agility, and problem-solving abilities in students.

Mamatha R, Primary Coordinator, stated that the record for "Most Two-Digit Mental Arithmetic Addition and Subtraction Problems (Two Rows) Solved in 30 Minutes" was set at 314 by Shikhar Chandra.P of Grade-III. She emphasized that such activities enhance numerical ability, mental calculation, focus, and problem-solving skills in students.

The Edify World Records Festival 2025 concluded with immense pride as parents and grandparents celebrated their children's remarkable achievements. Grateful for the school management, Principal, and teachers, many acknowledged their guidance and encouragement in nurturing world record holders. The festival highlighted discipline, perseverance, creativity, and teamwork, inspiring students to think innovatively and embrace challenges confidently. By fostering holistic development and celebrating young achievers, Edify School continues to set a benchmark for excellence in education and lifelong learning.

