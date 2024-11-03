Festival season sees E-Commerce surge, Amazon registers 140 crore customer visits

New Delhi [India], November 3 : The festival season coincing with deals on E-commerce platforms has seen a surge of customers queue online. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 witnessed its highest-ever customer visits, with 140 crore customers visiting the platform, e-commerce platform Amazon India said in a release.

The e-commerce giant added that among the total customers visiting the platform, more than 85 per cent were from non-metro cities.

AGIF 2024 started on September 27, with 24 hours of Prime Early Access, giving customers access to more than 25,000 new launches from top brands across categories such as laptops, TVs, smartphones, fashion and beauty, home decor, appliances, furniture, and groceries.

AGIF 2024 also set new milestones for seller success and witnessed more than a 70 per cent increase in sellers surpassing a crore in sales compared to last year.

The online marketplace bolstered its fast delivery capabilities, delivering over 3 crore products to Prime members across India within the same or next day a staggering 26 per cent increase from the previous year.

"This overwhelming response from across the country, for everything from daily essentials to high-value purchases, underscores customers' deepening trust in Amazon India. AGIF exemplifies our obsession with providing an unparalleled shopping experience through wide selection, unmatched value, fast delivery, and relentless innovation. We are committed to creating more opportunities that unlock greater value for our entire ecosystem of customers, sellers, and partners," said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President - Categories, Amazon India.

AGIF '24 saw over a 70 per cent increase in sellers surpassing Rs 1 crore in sales compared to last year. Small and medium businesses, including women entrepreneurs, weavers, and artisans, sold over 1,000 units every minute during the event.

Amazon India witnessed a travel booking bonanza flight reservations grew by 20 per cent, and hotel bookings skyrocketed by 60 per cent YoY, as per the company.

According to the company, the facility of EMIs fueled big-ticket purchases during the sale.