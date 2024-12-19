Festive Deals Galore- Exciting Christmas and New Year Offers You Can’t Miss

New Delhi [India], December 19:celebrations even more joyous. From food and fashion to furniture and fragrances, there's something for everyone. Check out these amazing festive deals and make the most of your Christmas and New Year shopping spree!

1. Fat Tiger: Free Classic Cold Coffee on Orders Above ₹499

Craving delicious momos? Fat Tiger, the brand that's taken India by storm, is offering a treat you can't miss! Co-founded by Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya, Fat Tiger invites you to indulge in their delicious momos at over 65+ outlets across India. From the healthy and flavorful Steamed Momos to the crispy and delightful Kurkure Momos, there's something for every taste bud. For those who love a smoky flavor, try the Smoky Momos, or opt for the sweet and spicy delight of BBQ Momos. This festive season, enjoy a FREE Classic Cold Coffee with any order above ₹499. And don't forget to pair your momos with their signature Boba drinks for the perfect meal experience. Whether you're celebrating with family or friends, Fat Tiger has everything you need to make your holidays even more delicious!

2. Gradding.com: Free IELTS Coaching and More!

Planning to study abroad? Gradding.com has exclusive New Year offers, including: Founded by Mamta Shekhawat, Gradding.com has exclusive New Year offers, including:

Free IELTS Coaching

Flat ₹20,000 Cashback on study abroad applications

on study abroad applications Free Flight Tickets upto ₹20,000 to your dream destination

Amazon Vouchers and free mock tests as joining gifts

Don't miss this opportunity to step closer to your academic dreams with incredible savings!

3. Juice Guys: 10% Off on Orders Above ₹499

Looking for a healthy and refreshing treat this festive season? Juice Guys, co-founded by Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya, has you covered! Their menu is packed with wholesome options, including fresh salads, mocktails, smoothies, and fruit jars—perfect for those who want to enjoy something light and nourishing. To make your celebrations even more special, Juice Guys is offering a 10% discount on orders above ₹499. Sip on their fresh fruit juices or try one of their unique drinks, all bursting with natural goodness. Share a healthy, refreshing moment with loved ones this season while saving on your order!

4. Lavanya The Label: Up to 40% Off Sitewide + Extra 5% Off on Prepaid Orders

Get festive ready with Lavanya The Label's End of Season Sale! Founded by Pooja Choudhary, the brand blends contemporary trends with traditional aesthetics, offering stunning wardrobe options perfect for weddings and celebrations. Enjoy up to 40% off sitewide and an additional 5% discount on prepaid orders.

5. Saraf Furniture: Christmas Sale Up to 60% Off

Transform your home this festive season with Saraf Furniture's Christmas Sale. Founded by Raghunandan Saraf, Saraf Furniture's Christmas Sale offers stunning discounts to transform your home. Known for their high-quality Sheesham wood furniture, the brand offers up to 60% off along with a lifetime warranty and pan-India delivery. Upgrade your space with functional and stylish furniture pieces that promise durability and elegance.

6. Rosemoore: Buy More, Save More!

Rosemoore, a premium English home fragrance brand, brings the magic of soothing scents to your celebrations. Directed by Ridhima Kansal, the brand offers an exclusive festive deal this season: Buy 2 and get 5% extra off, Buy 3 and get 7% extra off, or Buy 4 and get 10% extra off. With a luxurious collection of diffusers, candles, and wax tablets, Rosemoore is the perfect addition to your festive décor or a thoughtful gift for loved ones, adding elegance and sophistication to every moment.

7. The Old Delhi: Flat 10% Off on All Orders

Experience the rich flavors of Mughal cuisine with The Old Delhi, where you can enjoy a flat 10% off on all orders. Co-founded by Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya, The Old Delhi brings the taste of tradition to your table with its signature kebabs, creamy curries, and aromatic dishes. Whether you’re craving tender Seekh Kebabs, Mutton Korma, or Butter Chicken, there’s no better way to indulge in the flavors of the Mughal era. And it gets even better: for orders above ₹499, you'll enjoy an additional 15% off! Celebrate with the royal feast of The Old Delhi and create festive memories with those you cherish most.

This Christmas and New Year season, let these fabulous deals add sparkle to your celebrations. Whether you're feasting, shopping, or planning your next big adventure, these offers ensure you do it all in style and savings.

