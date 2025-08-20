BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: The festival season is always buzzing with excitementshopping for gifts, decorating your home, and planning special celebrations with friends and family. While these joyful moments bring happiness, they can also stretch your finances if not managed wisely. AU Small Finance Bank is committed to making banking simpler and more rewarding for everyone. With user-friendly digital tools and a range of flexible saving options, your AU Savings Account can be the perfect partner for smart money managementespecially during busy festival times.

Smart Tips for Tracking Festival Spending

Set a Festival Budget Upfront

- Before diving into festive deals, decide on an overall spending limit. Break it down by categoriesgifts, clothing, travel, foodand stick to your plan.

- AU 0101 mobile banking app allows you to monitor your account balance in real-time, so you always know where you stand.

Create Shopping Checklists

- Make digital checklists within your notes or financial apps. List planned purchases so you don't get carried away by on-the-spot sales or impulse buys.

Staying on Budget the Easy Way

Opt for Digital Payments Only

- Link your AU debit card or mobile wallet to major shopping platforms for secure, contactless transactions. This builds a digital trail that's easy to track compared to cash.

Activate Transaction Alerts

- Set up instant SMS or app notifications for each purchase. This will help you spot overspending quickly and keep you accountable.

Unlocking the Power of App-Based Banking Features

24/7 Account Access

- The AU 0101 app lets you check balances, download quick statements, or transfer funds anytime, helping you stay proactive about your financeseven on the go during busy festival days.

Track Special Bank Offers

- Instead of hunting for deals, check AU 0101 app for notifications on exclusive card-linked festival offers, rewards, and cashback (details will be shared generically, as per compliance).

Why Choose AU Small Finance Bank for Your Savings

Discover a smarter way to save with AU Small Finance Bank. Here's why millions trust us with their money:

- Higher Interest Earnings

Earn attractive savings account interest rates that help your money grow faster than many traditional savings accounts.

- Monthly Interest Payouts

Enjoy the benefit of interest credited every monthso your money works harder, sooner.

- Everyday Discounts with Debit Cards

Save more on your daily expensesdining, movies, groceries, and morewith our feature-rich Debit Cards.

- All-in-One Mobile Banking App

Manage your money with ease using the AU 0101 Apppay, shop, invest, and protect, anytime, anywhere.

- Banking for Your Loved Ones

Share exclusive banking benefits with your family and help them experience premium banking too.

Expert Wealth Advisory

Make informed investment decisions with our best-in-class wealth and investment services.

Trusted & Secure

Join a growing community of satisfied customers who rely on us for safe, reliable, and future-ready banking.

Celebrating festivals with smart financial habits not only brings peace of mind but also ensures you make lasting memories without financial regrets. Leverage your AU Savings Account and digital tools to track spending, stay on budget, and enjoy a seamless, safe, and rewarding shopping experience this festive season. Happy celebrating.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please refer to AU Small Finance Bank's official website or contact the bank directly for the most up-to-date information on products, services, and offers.

