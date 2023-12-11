Fever 95 Unleashes a Sonic Storm: Aditya Gadhvi Live at Savana Party Lawns!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 11: On 9th December 2023, at Savana Party Lawns, Fever 95, the dynamic radio platform revolutionised entertainment and proudly kicked off its journey with the electrifying Aditya Gadhvi Live in Concert event. The night echoed with the soulful tunes of Aditya Gadhvi, the greatest and legendary star in the Gujarati folk music. Known for his enchanting renditions of songs like "Khalasi (Gotilo)," "Nagar Nand ji na Laal," and "Kadumbi no rang," Gadhvi captured the hearts of Ahmedabad and left an indelible mark on the audience.

The concert, aptly themed "Happening Hai," encapsulated the vibrant spirit of Fever 95, promising a series of events that will continue to elevate the entertainment landscape. Aditya Gadhvi's captivating performance underscored the commitment of Fever 95 to curate exceptional experiences for its audience.

Fever 95 is not just a platform; it's a movement. With the launch of this innovative entertainment channel, we aim to bring together artists and audiences in a celebration of culture and creativity. Aditya Gadhvi Live in Concert was a testament to this vision, and it marks the beginning of a journey where every event is designed to be nothing short of spectacular.

As we move forward, Fever 95 pledges to keep the spirit of "Happening Hai" alive, bringing more such extraordinary events that resonate with the diverse tastes of our audience. Stay tuned for a constant stream of excitement and entertainment, as we redefine what it means to experience the magic of live performances.

Fever 95 is not just a radio frequency; it's an experience. Your go-to destination for curated, unforgettable entertainment that transcends boundaries and brings people together.

