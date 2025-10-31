Few Days Left to Apply for the Top Law Programmes at Symbiosis Law Schools Across India

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: Symbiosis Law Schools (SLS), under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), stands as one of India's most prestigious institutions for legal education, known for its holistic, practice-oriented, and globally aligned pedagogy. With campuses in Pune, NOIDA, Hyderabad, and Nagpur, SLS offers a suite of integrated law programmes that cater to diverse academic interests and career trajectorieseach designed to nurture critical thinking, ethical leadership, and professional competence in the field of law.

The B.B.A LL.B. (Hons.) programme at SLS Pune is tailored for students with a keen interest in the intersection of business and law. This course integrates core management principles with legal education, offering subjects like Economics, Business Studies, Organisational Behaviour, and Corporate Governance alongside foundational and specialised law papers. It equips students for careers in corporate law, business consultancy, compliance, and entrepreneurship. The curriculum's blend of legal and managerial insights gives graduates a competitive edge in the corporate and financial sectors. The intake capacity for this programme is 300.

The B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) at SLS Pune is a programme that focuses on cultivating analytical and socio-legal understanding by combining law with humanities disciplines such as Political Science, Sociology, History, and Economics. This programme is ideal for students aspiring to careers in litigation, public policy, academia, social justice, or international law. Its emphasis on understanding the socio-political context of law enables students to engage with issues of governance, rights, and public affairs with a nuanced perspective. The intake capacity for this programme is 180.

The B.Com. LL.B. (Hons.) is the latest addition to SLS Pune's academic portfoliointroduced to meet the growing demand for professionals well-versed in both commerce and legal frameworks. This unique programme merges commerce-based learning with legal studies, encompassing areas like Accounting, Business Law, Corporate Finance, and Taxation. It prepares students for specialised careers in banking, taxation, corporate compliance, and financial regulation. The course's commercial foundation complements its legal orientation, making it a sought-after choice for students interested in business and finance law. The intake capacity for this programme is 120.

Offered across SLS Noida, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, the B.A. LL.B. programme mirrors the interdisciplinary strength of the Pune model, emphasising humanities and legal studies. It shapes students into socially aware legal professionals capable of addressing contemporary socio-legal challenges. The programme encourages students to explore the relationship between law and society, making it ideal for those inclined toward litigation, policy-making, or human rights law.

Complementing this, the B.B.A LL.B. programme at SLS Noida, Nagpur, and Hyderabad focuses on integrating law with business acumen at these campuses. Students develop a dual competency in legal reasoning and corporate management, preparing them for careers in corporate law firms, multinational organizations, and government agencies. The curriculum fosters strategic thinking, negotiation skills, and a deep understanding of legal-business dynamics.

These programmes at SLS are designed to equip students not only with legal knowledge but also with practical skills, analytical thinking, and professional versatility. Graduates gain the ability to tackle complex legal and business challenges, adapt to evolving professional environments, and pursue diverse career paths ranging from corporate law and litigation to policy-making, entrepreneurship, and academia. Admission to these integrated programmes is only through the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), which provides aspiring students a clear and merit-based pathway to join Symbiosis Law Schools and benefit from its holistic legal education.

Please note that payment of only the SLAT entrance test registration fee will not make you eligible for shortlisting in any programme, regardless of your SLAT score. Both fees must be paid as per the instructions provided on the registration portal. Failure to pay the programme registration fee will result in your application not being considered for that programme. No communication will be entertained in this regard.

Each programme at Symbiosis Law School is distinguished by its multidisciplinary approach, experiential pedagogy, and international perspective. By merging academic rigour with practical insight, SLS ensures that its graduates are not only equipped for today's legal challenges but also empowered to lead tomorrow's change. Prospective students can take their first step toward this transformative learning experience through the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT). SLAT 2026 Registration and Payment Closes on November 30, 2025 (Sunday).

