FF21 Introduces FF21-PODS: Affordable and Aesthetically Designed Private Living Spaces in Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 18: FF21, a leading premium co-living space brand, proudly announces the launch of their newest property, FF21-PODS. This innovative living concept, operational since January 2023, is specifically designed to cater to the needs of young working professionals seeking privacy, safety, and convenience at an affordable cost.

Located close to Kundanahalli junction in Bangalore, FF21-PODS is strategically positioned to serve the thriving tech hubs of Whitefield, EPIP Zone, Marathahalli, and Bellandur areas. With a total capacity of 500 beds, this property offers beautifully designed private rooms in multiples of 4 and 8 POD rooms, providing a unique living experience for residents. FF21-PODS boasts over 15,000 square feet of thoughtfully crafted common areas, allowing residents to indulge in a range of amenities and foster a sense of community. These amenities include lounges with different themes based on friendship, a home theatre, self-cooking kitchens, a games room, an outdoor garden, a performance area, a terrace area, and a party room. The property also features specific facilities for remote work, both within the rooms and common areas, catering to individuals practicing work-from-home or hybrid work setups.

One of the standout features of FF21-PODS is the micro-communities created within the PODs, facilitating connections and friendships among residents. This, combined with professionally maintained spaces and active community engagement initiatives, ensures an enriching living experience.

"We recognized the growing need for private rooms, especially in the post-pandemic era, where privacy, safety, and flexible work arrangements have become paramount," said Ajay Nemani, CEO of FF21. "FF21-PODS is our response to this demand, offering aesthetically designed private rooms at an affordable cost. We believe that everyone deserves a comfortable and secure living space without compromising on quality or breaking the bank."

Since its opening in January 2023, FF21-PODS has witnessed occupancy rates exceeding 90 per cent, reflecting the quick acceptance and popularity of this unique concept. "We are thrilled to see the positive response to FF21-PODS," shared Devanshi, Community and Marketing Head at FF21. "It validates our efforts to create a harmonious blend of elegant designs, a vibrant community, and affordable spaces. The overwhelming occupancy rates since March have reinforced our belief in the value we bring to our residents."

FF21-PODS offers private rooms starting from Rs 15,000 per month, which includes maintenance, housekeeping, laundry, and Wi-Fi services. Additionally, residents can enjoy the convenience of an on-site FF Café, providing snacks and beverages throughout the day and into the evening.

For more information about FF21-PODS and to book a private room, please visit FF21-PODS Website.

