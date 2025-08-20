Fi Money Launches "Magic Lens" to Revolutionise How Users Track Their Full Net Worth

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 20: Fi Money, India's leading AI-powered money management platform, today announced the launch of Magic Lens, a category-first feature that allows users to instantly add overlooked assets to their net worth. With a simple photo or screenshot, Magic Lens leverages advanced AI to identify and value everything from gold jewelry and collectables to cryptocurrency, ESOPs, and vehicles, giving users a comprehensive and true picture of their net worth.

This innovative feature fills a major gap in personal finance. While traditional apps focus on bank accounts and mutual funds, they often overlook a large part of an individual's wealth, such as physical or non-traditional assets. Magic Lens achieves this by creating a single, unified financial dashboard where users can view and manage their entire portfolio.

"At Fi Money, we've always believed that managing your wealth should feel effortless. Yet for many, a financial dashboard still shows only part of the story. Magic Lens changes that, letting you capture and value everything from family gold and a classic watch to ESOPs and crypto holdings, all in one secure view. It's about recognising that what you truly own goes beyond bank balances and investments, and giving you the clarity to see it all together," said Sujith Narayanan, Co-Founder of Fi Money.

How Magic Lens Works

Magic Lens makes tracking these assets simple and intuitive:

* Snap or Upload: Users take a photo or screenshot of any asset.

* Identify and Value: The AI instantly identifies the asset and provides an estimated value, factoring in depreciation based on its condition and age.

* Approve and Add: Users can edit or approve the value before adding it to their net worth.

The launch of Magic Lens follows Fi's recent successful launch of the MCP Server, a protocol that connects consolidated financial data to AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini for smarter financial conversations. By integrating new wealth-building assets, Fi is creating a "one-home-for-everything" financial experience that bridges the gap between how people build wealth today and how they track it.

Users retain full control over their data, with the ability to edit, delete, and manually update asset values at any time. This ensures accuracy and gives users full transparency and control over their entire financial dashboard.

About Fi Money

Fi Money is an integrated financial services platform that helps users Save, Pay, Track, Invest and Borrow from a single app. Fi provides a range of products in partnership with Federal Bank and other regulated entities to provide new-age financial features for its users. These features range from Saving Accounts & Instant Loans to US Stock investments & Credit Cards. Founded in 2019, the Bangalore-based fintech company is the brainchild of Sujith Narayanan & Sumit Gwalani, ex-Googlers who pioneered GPay in India as Tez.

Learn more at: https://fi.money

