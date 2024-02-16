Fibe Doctor Loan Now Available on Bajaj Markets

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, strengthens its commitment to empowering medical professionals with the launch of Fibe Doctor Loan. This strategic partnership empowers doctors across India to access convenient funding for practice setup, equipment upgrades, or career advancement.

The competitive interest rates start at 16 per cent per annum with flexible repayment terms up to 3 years. The streamlined application process requires minimal documentation and promises disbursal within 10 minutes, maximising convenience for busy doctors. The transparent application process ensures the experience is hassle-free.

With an extensive range of products and commitment to transparency, Bajaj Markets empowers individuals and professionals across diverse sectors to achieve their financial aspirations.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products which can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering and Cloud Services.

