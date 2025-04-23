FICCI, CII express grief over Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], April 23 : The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) expressed profound grief and anguish over the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed innocent lives and left several others injured.

FICCI extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the senseless act of violence on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by this horrific attack that has caused immeasurable suffering to dozens of families across India," FICCI President Harsh Vardhan Agarwal said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones during this moment of profound grief. The entire country stands united with both the central and state governments, and others in this hour of national tragedy," he said.

FICCI said it remains steadfast in its belief that violence has no place in society, and only through collective resolve can India overcome such challenges.

Sanjiv Puri, President, CII, said the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is deeply saddened and expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the heinous attack in Pahalgam

"This senseless act of violence targeted on innocent people, mainly tourists , not only claims precious lives but also threatens peace and prosperity in the region," Puri said in a statement.

"Safety of citizens is of paramount importance, and terrorist attacks of this kind must be dealt with utmost severity. The nation is strong enough to deal with such crises and ensure that this does not disrupt livelihoods and economic activities. CII and Indian Industry stand united with Governments at both Centre & State level and all stakeholders to collectively push back these attempts that compromise the security and well-being of our nation," Puri added.

