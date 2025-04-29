FICCI FLO Mumbai Launches Flagship Event of the Year "LeadHers ChangemakeHers TrailblazeHers"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 29: The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Mumbai chapter celebrated a landmark event, "LeadHers - ChangemakeHers - TrailblazeHers," a flagship initiative promoting women's leadership, innovation, and inclusion. This event was held at the prestigious Trident, Nariman Point, and brought together dignitaries, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from across India and beyond.

A Vision for Inclusion

Under the dynamic leadership of its youngest Chairperson in 23 years, Ms. Pooja Arambhan Tiwari, Co-Founder & CEO of iiV Health Solutions, FICCI FLO Mumbai is working towards empowering women and strengthening their contribution to socio-economic advancement. The event aligns with Ms. Tiwari's vision of inclusion and aims to make a difference where it matters most.

The event's Chief Guest, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, delivered a stirring keynote address on the transformative power of sports as a tool for rural women's empowerment and entrepreneurship. Her speech highlighted the importance of sports in promoting women's empowerment and aligning with FICCI FLO Mumbai's mission.

Other key dignitaries included Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express group, Devita Saraf, Founder & CEO, Vu Televisions, Dr Shyyam Singhania, Chairman, Enarr group, Dr Anil Khandelwal, Ex-Chairman, Bank of Baroda, Aaron Solomon, Managing Partner, Solomon & Co., Raell Padamsee,Vijay Vikram Singh, amongst others

A Vision for a Stronger India: Ms.

Pooja Arambhan Tiwari laid out her agenda for the year an ambitious and impactful roadmap focused on:

* Youth and rural upskilling with Kalpana Saroj Foundation

* Empowering women entrepreneurs and MSMEs

* Promoting digital and financial literacy

* Advancing preventive healthcare, particularly diabetes a critical concern with India being the diabetes capital of the world with iiV Development Foundation & Wockhardt Foundation

Her speech reflected a bold commitment to shaping not just women leaders, but national change-makers in business, health, and community development.

A special leadership message was shared by Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, AVSM, VSM, underscoring the value of grit, discipline, and service in shaping visionary leaders.

The "LeadHers - ChangemakeHers - TrailblazeHers" event is a testament to FICCI FLO Mumbai's commitment to promoting women's leadership and innovation. With its dynamic leadership and impactful initiatives, FICCI FLO Mumbai is poised to make a significant difference in the lives of women and contribute to India's socio-economic growth.

FICCI FLO is the women's wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry. With 21 chapters pan-India and a network of over 15,000 women entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders, it remains a driving force in championing women-led growth and leadership.

Headquartered in New Delhi, FICCI FLO continues to play a key role in policy dialogue, social transformation, and economic development through women-centric initiatives.

