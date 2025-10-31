FICCI FLO strengthens India-Bhutan ties through sustainability and women-led collaboration

Thimphu [Bhutan], October 31 : A Sustainable Study Delegation of FICCI FLO, the women's wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, visited Bhutan from October 23 to 26, according to an official release.

Led by its 42nd National President, Poonam Sharma, the initiative reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to sustainability, women's entrepreneurship, and regional cooperation.

The 34-member delegation, represented by Puja Garg, FICCI FLO's National Senior Vice President, and curated by Smriti Puri, National Treasurer, engaged with senior Bhutanese leaders, institutions, and entrepreneurs to learn from Bhutan's globally admired model of Sustainable Development, Controlled Tourism, and Gross National Happiness (GNH).

A highlight of the visit was a special audience with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The King of Bhutan shared his vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City, a pioneering initiative that integrates mindfulness, innovation, and sustainability ideals that deeply resonate with FLO's mission of responsible and inclusive growth.

"His Majesty's vision for mindful living and sustainable progress truly inspired us. It beautifully aligns with FLO's belief that women are the architects of a more sustainable and equitable future," said Poonam Sharma, National President, FICCI FLO.

During the visit, the delegation also met with business leaders and policy experts to explore cross-border collaborations in green innovation, entrepreneurship, and capacity building.

FICCI FLO felicitated two distinguished Bhutanese leaders for their contributions: Tandy Wangchuk, President, Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) for his leadership in promoting sustainable business practices, and Damchae Dem, Founder & CEO, Bhutan Association of Women Entrepreneurs (BAOWE) for her work in empowering women and fostering inclusive economic growth, the release said.

"FLO's Bhutan initiative demonstrates the power of women-led collaboration in shaping a more connected and conscious region," said Puja Garg, Senior Vice President, FICCI FLO.

"This visit was about action and alliance connecting women entrepreneurs and driving meaningful partnerships rooted in sustainability," noted Smriti Puri, National Treasurer and Program Curator.

"Education and well-being are essential to building bridges of growth between our nations," added Ritu Singh, Governing Body Member, FICCI FLO.

Since its inception in 1983, FICCI FLO has been India's leading platform for women's economic empowerment, with over 14,000 members across 21 chapters. Its work spans skill development, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, health, and leadership, impacting millions of women across the country.

According to the release, the delegation's interactions underscored shared priorities sustainability, women's leadership, and community-based progress.

"Looking ahead, FLO envisions working with the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industry to jointly design initiatives that: Strengthen women-led entrepreneurship and skill development, Promote green innovation and sustainable livelihoods, and Foster leadership exchange between India and Bhutan," the release added.

