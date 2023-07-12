Fictiv Launches Bengaluru, India Operation as the next major hub in its expanding global manufacturing network

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12: Fictiv today announced a major milestone on its path to becoming the world’s operating system for custom manufacturing with the opening of its India-based headquarters in Bengaluru. After an initial launch in Pune and positive feedback from its customer base on the advantages provided by the region, the company is formalizing its investment in India as its third manufacturing hub — the first of its kind in the region — joining its successful operations in the United States and China.

“Fictiv’s mission is to help product companies simplify sourcing and fulfillment for custom manufacturing. We are building the digital infrastructure that connects a highly fragmented network of global suppliers through a single technology platform, to help companies build hardware at the speed of software,” said Dave Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Fictiv. “India has proven to be an emerging epicenter of R&D, manufacturing talent, and supply chain excellence. So we are thrilled to expand and formalize our investment here in order to connect our customers to the wealth of manufacturing talent in India, connect India’s manufacturers to the world, and strengthen industrial supply chains worldwide.”

To lead its operations in India, Fictiv has appointed Uday Shenoy as General Manager. Shenoy brings over two decades of experience to the role, including supply chain and manufacturing operational knowledge from such renowned organizations as Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., Bombardier Aerospace, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., and HCL Technologies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bangalore Institute of Technology and a PMP certification from the Project Management Institute, U.S.A.

“I am thrilled to join such an innovative organization committed to making agile, high-quality manufacturing services accessible on a global scale using its groundbreaking digital manufacturing platform,” said Shenoy. “As General Manager of Fictiv India, my focus will be to hire the strongest manufacturing and engineering talent, attract quality-focused manufacturing partners, and uphold Fictiv’s values of service-mentality and creator spirit. With this goal in mind, we aim to recruit and nurture 100 talented individuals for our new Bengaluru headquarters within the next 18 months. We’re excited to grow throughout India, supporting our national mission to make in India and make for the world.”

Joining Fictiv’s thriving engineering center in Pune, the new regional headquarters in Bengaluru will serve as the manufacturing operations hub for India, staffing Fictiv-employed manufacturing engineers, logistics coordinators, supplier quality engineers and strategic sourcing managers, among other key functions.

Since its founding in 2013, Fictiv has played a pivotal role in helping over 3,200 companies launch new products with unprecedented speed and quality. Fictiv has received a total investment of USD 192 million from investors including Bill Gates, Honeywell, and Intel Capital and has manufactured more than 20 million parts to date. The company has been featured on NBC, Forbes, TechCrunch, and Business Insider and was recognized as a 2022 Best in Business manufacturing company by Inc Magazine.

To learn more about Fictiv and explore career opportunities, please visit the company’s website and careers page.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor