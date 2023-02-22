FidelisReinvent 2023 concludes: Panel Discussion held on Cloud Services and Security Solutions for MSMEs

Fidelis Technology Services, a cloud & managed services provider, recently concluded FidelisReinvent 2023, held at The Park, Bangalore, February 17. The event highlighted the importance of cloud services and its incremental benefits for MSMEs.

The event's key attractions were panel discussions on "Cloud Services and security solutions for businesses " and hosted speakers like Vinod Kumar Iyer, CEO, Inube Software Solutions Private Limited, Mohanram K, Director & Head of Services Delivery - Microfocus, Gopinath Rangaswami, Vice President, Technology at Pearson and Ramaswamy Narayanan, Founder of RS Consulting.

Commenting on the event, Subrahmanya BA, CEO, Fidelis Technology Services, stated, "We are thrilled to report that the FidelisReinvent 2023 was a resounding success, with more than 100 attendees from various organisations, 4 Speakers, and 3 Workshops. We at Fidelis Technology Services are constantly looking to increase the ante, and we'd be interested in talking about how we might collaborate."

In today's environment of fast-paced growth, scaling the tech infrastructure is equally critical. Hence Cloud services have emerged as a cheaper and scalable option, with better data security standards and regulatory compliance.

Fidelis Technology Services recently launched a command center comprising NOC and SOC Services at Fidelis headquarters, Koramangala, Bangalore. Fidelis' Network Operations Center (NOC) focuses on meeting Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and protecting against natural disruptions, while the Security Operations Center (SOC) works to identify and block cyber threats to the network. Fidelis's Cloud services help deploy Cloud and provide the ongoing management of Cloud infrastructure.

Subrahmanya further added, "Fidelis is transforming how businesses look at cloud and security infrastructure. We streamline deployment of Global Solutions which are highly customizable and affordable for businesses of all scale and size. Small businesses need cost-effective security solutions and cloud services with a great uptime in today's fast-paced world, and Fidelis is uniquely positioned for these very challenges."

With over 10 global offices and over 2000 successful projects and an extensive experience of 15+ years, Fidelis Technology Services (https://fidelisgroup.in/) converges highly customizable IT solutions, revolutionary opportunities, value-based governance, the creation of business processes, and an interface to collective consulting for customers. It helps businesses build a better system of innovation, execution and sustained growth for their clients while focusing on future-driven solutions.

