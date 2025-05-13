FieldAssist is now a Harvard Business Review Case Study

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 13: FieldAssist, a leading SaaS-based retail execution and route-to-market (RTM) platform, has been featured in the prestigious Harvard Business Review (HBR) Case Collection for its innovative approach to designing sales incentives that align frontline execution with strategic business goals.

The case study, titled "Enabling Sales Performance and Incentive Design for Strategic Alignment of Frontline Salesforce in FMCG," explores how FieldAssist bridges the challenging gap between corporate strategy and frontline performance by leveraging intelligent, behavior-based incentive structures.

Authored by Professor Debolina Dutta (IIM Bangalore) and Stuti Jain (student at IIM Bangalore), the case study positions sales incentives not merely as reward mechanisms, but as powerful tools to drive accountability, alignment, and sustainable performance in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Divir Tiwari, CEO & Co-founder of FieldAssist said, "As a startup born out of a deep understanding of frontline challenges, being featured in the Harvard Business Review is more than an accoladeit's a reflection of the impact that homegrown innovation can make on a global scale. Collaborating with academic leaders like Professor Debolina Dutta reinforces our belief that the intersection of business and research is where true transformation happens. At FieldAssist, we're committed to not only building cutting-edge technology but also fostering a knowledge ecosystem that fuels the future of Route to Market transformation,"

The case highlights FieldAssist's use of role-specific KPIs, variable pay models, and behavior-based metrics to shift focus from short-term sales volumes to long-term value creation. These innovations have helped organizations reimagine the role of frontline sales repsfrom transactional order-takers to empowered brand custodians.

"Our journey began in the aisles of Kirana stores, experiencing firsthand the chaos and grit of FMCG sales. We always believed that sales reps deserve better tools, better insights, and above all, better trust. This HBR case is a proud momentnot just for us, but for every frontline rep proving that smart tech with heart can reshape the future of sales," - Paramdeep Singh, Co-founder, FieldAssist

FieldAssist's AI-powered FAi Suite plays a central role in this transformation. With a global footprint spanning 650+ consumer brands in 15+ countries and data from over 8.3 million retail outlets, the platform has delivered measurable outcomes, including:

* 13% improvement in ROI

* 18% increase in outlet reach

* 27% uplift in shelf performance

"At FieldAssist, we know that sustainable growth comes when every member of the frontline sees how their daily actions tie back to the company's strategic vision. Our FAi Suite doesn't just track numbersit transforms data into purpose-driven insights and behaviour-based KPIs that empower sales teams to execute with clarity, agility and long-term alignment," - Nikhil Aggarwal, Chief Product Officer, FieldAssist

A Strategic Shift in FMCG Sales Thinking

The inclusion of FieldAssist's story in HBR reflects a broader industry shift in the FMCG and CPG sectorsfrom volume-driven selling to data-led, insight-oriented execution. It underscores how intelligent incentive design, when paired with digital tools and deep market understanding, can act as a catalyst for large-scale operational transformation.

About FieldAssist

FieldAssist is a SaaS-based Route-to-Market (RTM) technology partner to 650+ CPG brands across 15+ countries, helping them modernize and optimize their sales operations. It offers end-to-end retail intelligence, enabling companies to streamline processes, empower sales teams, and make data-driven decisions.

About Harvard Business Review

Harvard Business Review is one of the world's most respected business publications, offering rigorous insights into management, leadership, and innovation. It is a trusted resource for business leaders, academics, and policymakers worldwide.

