Fieldy Launches 2.0 to Transform the Future of Field Operations

New Delhi [India], November 13: Fieldy, now upgraded to Fieldy 2.0, is all set to launch on 16th October 2025. The 2.0 version simplifies complex workflows, automates routine tasks and provides business managers with enhanced control and real-time visibility across all field service operations.

This latest version is the culmination of extensive customer feedback and the dedicated efforts of our product engineering team, to deliver a user-focused solution that meets the evolving needs of modern field service businesses.

You Asked, We Delivered!

Putting it in Fieldy's CEO's words:

"Fieldy is built to redefine the future of field operations management. It's a powerful, cutting-edge operating system designed to simplify field operations while delivering accuracy, efficiency, and optimization."

Empowering Field Teams with Real Business Impact

By focusing on what truly matters i.e., productivity, profitability, and performance, Fieldy 2.0 helps field service businesses achieve ROI, team collaboration, and sustainable growth.

Each innovation in Fieldy is purpose-built to:

* Optimize daily operations

* Empower teams

* Drive measurable growth

Here's how Fieldy 2.0 translates technology into tangible business value:

* Gain Real-Time Visibility and Control in the Field

From sales reps and technicians to field teams, every activity, from total trips and distance traveled to time on-site and idle duration, is automatically tracked and analyzed with Fieldy's real-time locational intelligence.

* Never Miss a Renewal or Payment Again

Fieldy's auto alerts for your team and customers ensure timely annual maintenance contract renewals and payments. Alert messages can be customized and delivered via email or WhatsApp, streamlining AMC management from scheduling renewal jobs to sending follow-ups.

* Keep Inventory Accurate and Always Available

Fieldy 2.0 monitors every item in real-time, along with customer equipment details, warranties, and maintenance contracts. Automated alerts for low stock levels and expiring warranties ensure proactive management.

* Maximize Lead Conversion with Complete Oversight

Capture leads from multiple sources, integrate ad campaigns, and manage them centrally to ensure there's no leakage in your lead funnel. Gain end-to-end visibility, from lead form customization to campaign execution and quote delivery for sales.

* Simplify Multi-Location and Franchise Operations

Fieldy 2.0 streamlines management across franchises and business branches, whether you have 10 users or 1,000. Easily create multiple users, assign roles, and customize access permissions across locations, jobs, and leads for efficient operations.

* See Your Entire Business from One Dashboard

The all-in-one dashboard provides managers with a holistic view of business operations. From job statuses and AMCs to expenses, inventory, and workforce attendance, all critical metrics are consolidated in a single interface.

* Accelerate Payments and Improve Cash Flow

Payment links can be attached directly to invoices or quotes, allowing customers to complete their transactions quickly. Its universal payment compatibility ensures acceptance from all major banks and card types, improving your cash flow.

* Deliver Personalized Service with Complete Customer Insights

From service history to warranty and maintenance, the CRM management feature provides a complete, centralized view of customer info. Access customer historical data to deliver exceptional service and preventive maintenance.

* Track Workforce Attendance with GPS Precision

Fieldy 2.0 enables live, GPS-supported (geo-fenced) clock-ins, automatically records technician attendance as they start their shifts. Plus, the auto clock-out option, after 12 hours, records precise workforce activity.

Fieldy | Revolutionizing the Way You Manage Field Operations

Fieldy 2.0 goes beyond service management, by bringing together every aspect of field operations, sales, service, and maintenance, into one intelligent, unified platform.

Step into a new era of field operations.

Get early access to Fieldy 2.0 and book your demo today.

Explore More on Fieldy Website.

