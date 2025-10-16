FIIB Student Represents South and Central Asia at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Week 2025 in New York

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: Representing South and Central Asia at the United Nations-supported PRME (Principles for Responsible Management Education | UNPRME) an initiative of United Nation Global Compact, Mansi Kaushik, a student from the PGDM Class of 2026 at Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), New Delhi, participated in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Week 2025 in New York City.

The week-long engagement brought together young leaders, policymakers, and innovators from around the world to advance the global agenda on sustainability and responsible leadership. As part of the PRME Student Delegation, Mansi participated in impactful sessions, including the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) - Unstoppable Africa, meetings at the UN Global Compact Office, and the flagship conference, "A Turning Point for Leadership and Society."

Mansi also took the stage as a Youth Speaker, sharing insights on youth leadership, sustainability, and the future of responsible management. During her visit, she met with Ms. Chi-Chi, Chief of Staff at the United Nations Global Compact, to discuss the role of young changemakers in shaping global solutions.

Speaking about her experience, Mansi said, "This journey with PRME has been transformative. It reinforced my belief that leadership isn't about titlesit's about creating impact and using your voice for change. I'm deeply grateful to FIIB and my mentors for their constant guidance and support."

Mansi's selection stems from her leadership in sustainability-focused initiatives at FIIB, reflecting the institution's ongoing commitment to embedding the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) within its curriculum and culture. FIIB's association with PRME further strengthens its position as a responsible business school championing global citizenship, ethical leadership, and sustainable development.

About FIIB:

For over three decades, FIIB has been shaping future-ready leaders through an empowering blend of experiential learning, research excellence, and global perspectives. Recognized for its inclusive culture, diversity, and women leadership (AMBA & BGA Excellence Awards), FIIB stands as the only Indian B-School rated Level 4 - Transforming in the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) 2025 and the 4th Indian institution featured on the Haub Business School SDG Dashboard.

A Great Place to Work for three consecutive years and consistently ranked among India's leading business schools, FIIB combines academic rigor with industry relevance to develop leaders who not only succeed in business but also drive meaningful, measurable impact across society.

