Filatex Fashions Ltd continues growth momentum; Reports Net Profit of Rs 9.41 crore in FY25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Hyderabad-basedFilatex Fashions Ltd (BSE: 532022 | NSE: FILATFASH), engaged in textile and fashion manufacturing, continues to keep its growth momentum going with improved FY25 and Q4 FY25 results. The company has reported a consistent financial performance for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. This includes the financials of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Filatex Mines and Minerals Private Limited, which became a subsidiary on September 13, 2023, following a strategic equity swap arrangement.

For FY25, Company has reported Net Profit of Rs 9.41 crore with total income of Rs 191.65 crores

Q4 FY25 Net Profit stood at Rs 1.72 crore on total income of Rs. 72.05 crore

Consolidated FY25 revenue reaches Rs 185.80 crore

The total income was reported at Rs 191.65 crore in FY25 as against Rs 179.02 crore total income in FY24, marking 7% growth. Net profit for FY25 came in at Rs 9.41 crore. The revenue from operations for FY 25 stood at Rs. 185.80 crores.

For the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025, company reported total income of Rs 72.05 crores as compared to Rs 69.59 crores income reported in Q4 FY24. For Q4 FY25, company reported net profit of Rs 1.72 crores. The revenue from operations for Q4 FY25 was reported at Rs. 66.86 crores.

Recently, shares of Filatex Fashions Limited were listed on NSE on May 6, 2024. Back in July 2024, Filatex Fashions Ltd's mining subsidiary, Filatex Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd, had secured its first major export order worth USD 35 million (Rs. 293 crore) from Bloomflora Ventures Ltd for the supply of 2,97,388 metric tonnes of White Marble over a seven-year period. The order supports infrastructure development for 54 hospitals in Africa. This marks a strategic milestone in Filatex’s diversification into the minerals sector.

Further to this, Filatex Mines and Minerals Private Limited, had also secured a significant export order worth USD 43.875 million (approximately ₹365 crore) from Société DIMO – BTP SARL (SDBS), a company based in the Republic of Guinea. SDBS is a major distributor of granite and marble with a strong presence in 14 African nations and a dealer network of over 5,000. The order is for the supply of 1,59,000 tonnes of marble polished tiles over a 5-year period.

About Filatex Fashions Limited:

Incorporated in 1995, Filatex Fashions Ltd. is one of India’s oldest players in socks manufacturing. It manufactures top quality socks using state-of-the-art Italian, Korean and Chinese technologies and infrastructure. Filatex Fashions specializes in quality cotton, woolen, and silk socks that are at par with the international standards. It has ridden over the European socks market for over 10 years now and worked for a number of stellar global brands. Some of its clients are eminent market leaders such as FILA, Sergio Tacchini, Adidas, Marks & Spencer and Walt Disney among others. With two brands: Smartman and Tuscany, Filatex Fashions brings its global experience to India.

Filatex Fashions Ltd. is an ISO certified organisation. It is currently certified under ISO 9001:2008 with certificate number IAS/IND/8493. Filatex Fashions Ltd. has been verified and validated by CRISIL

