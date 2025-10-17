Filmgiants Global Awards 2025: A Grand Celebration of Talent and Excellence

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 17: The 3rd edition of the Filmgiants Global Awards was held on 14th October 2025 at the prestigious Hotel Le Meridien in New Delhi, marking a remarkable evening that celebrated outstanding talent and contributions in various fields. The event, which was a star-studded affair, was attended by numerous prominent celebrities, political figures, and esteemed dignitaries.

The Hon'ble Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, graced the event as the Chief Guest, adding a touch of prestige to the proceedings. The awards ceremony was organised by Bollywood actor and producer Raajveer Sharma and Paras Mehta, who ensured that the event was a grand success.

Among the many notable celebrities in attendance, Bollywood actress Divya Khosla stole the spotlight as the prime attraction. Other well-known personalities from the film industry, such as actor Darshan Kumaar, actress Jannat Zubair, Riva Arora, Ayan Zubair, Arhaan Khan, Shaad Malik, and Punjabi actress Mahira Sharma, Jagat gautam also walked the red carpet. Popular singers, including Gagan Kokri, Abhinay Devansh, Actor Raja Kumar, producer Gurpreet Khetla, Film Director Farhad Samji and Qazi Touqeer, graced the stage, adding to the event's vibrancy.

Each celebrity present at the ceremony was honored with the Filmgiants Global Award in their respective categories for their exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry. The Hon'ble Governor had the honor of presenting the prestigious awards.

In addition to the film and music industry stars, the event also saw the participation of distinguished individuals from various sectors. H.H. Sh. Lokesh Muni of the World Peace Centre, Devi Chitralekha Ji, Film director Farhad Samji, Anurag Panu, Kunal Lamba, Gurpreet Khetla, Madhav Prabhu, and several other spiritual and cultural leaders graced the occasion, blessing the gathering with their wisdom and presence.

Political dignitaries,s including Sh. Saurabh Tiwari (Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat), Sh. DJ Narin (Advisor to Sh. Piyush Goyal), Sh. Manoj Kumar (Additional Secretary, Ministry of Law), and Sh. Atya Nand (JS, Ministry of Finance), along with entrepreneurs and bureaucrats, were also honored at the ceremony for their remarkable achievements and contributions to the nation.

The Filmgiants Global Awards 2025 served as a perfect platform to recognize excellence, celebrate talent, and bring together individuals from various walks of life to honor their dedication and hard work. The event was indeed a grand success and left everyone eagerly looking forward to the next edition!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor