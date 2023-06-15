Filmi Short Fest by Filmi Jobs offers a stage for filmmakers to unveil their artistry and original stories on 19th August 2023

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Filmi Jobs is delighted to announce the Filmi Short Fest, a remarkable opportunity for filmmakers across India to exhibit their skills and originality through the captivating cinematic experiences they create. This esteemed short film contest warmly welcomes submissions from talented individuals all over the country, encouraging them to explore diverse genres and subjects.

Irrespective of their background or level of experience in the industry, both aspiring and seasoned filmmakers are eligible to participate in this competition. An esteemed panel of industry professionals will meticulously review the entries and select the top films based on criteria such as originality, creativity, plot, pacing & structure, acting, dialogue, cinematography, editing, and message effectiveness.

The fest is scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 19th, 2023 at St. Andrews College, Mumbai, India.

Founded in 1992 by Anita and Raj Israni, in casting industry has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the casting landscape, breaking barriers, and defying conventions. Their agency has paved the way for aspiring talents of all age groups to step forward and register themselves for opportunities in the entertainment industry, encompassing modeling and casting in films. Their dedication and determination have earned them goodwill talented individuals registering with their agency.

The Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais is soon to recognise the remarkable efforts of Filmi Jobs and extended his appreciation to Raj Israni, by inviting him for a discussion on his commendable initiatives in supporting the movie fraternity and providing employment opportunities to the talented youth of the nation.

To meet the growing demand and expand into the digital world, Huvi Digi Life Pvt Ltd recently have launched the Filmi Jobs app, which provides a convenient platform for professionals associated with the entertainment industry. Whether one is a model, choreographer, film director, actor, lyricist, or music composer, this app enables registration and facilitates connections with the right talent at the right time. The app has witnessed tremendous success in its beta version.

"We believe that every deserving talent should have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams in the film and entertainment industry," said Raj Israni, the CMD of Filmi Jobs. "With Filmi Jobs and our upcoming Governor's Award in Maharashtra, we aim to celebrate the incredible talents of our country and provide them with cash prizes and opportunities for their continued pursuit of excellence."

Filmi Jobs remains steadfast in its mission to bridge the gap between talented individuals and the entertainment industry. Their relentless pursuit of talent has garnered recognition and appreciation from both aspiring individuals and the media industry. Parental portal Indian film history has also done a commendable job of providing the archived data of all movies, television shows, short films, OTT platforms in all languages right from 1913 when the Indian film industry was born till the present date.

Looking towards the future, Filmi Jobs envisions a world where every talented individual can achieve their dreams. With a commitment to providing a safe and secure platform, they aim to empower talents from all corners of India and ensure their success in the highly competitive entertainment industry.

