FIMCA Applauds MEA's Crackdown on Illegal Recruitment with Reinforced Directive on Mandatory Registration

New Delhi [India], April 29: The Federation of Indian Emigration Management Councils and Associations (FIMCA), formerly known as the Employment Promotions Council of Indian Personnel (EPCIP), strongly commends the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for its firm directive, issued via Office Memorandum dated April 21, 2025, which unequivocally mandates that all overseas recruitment regardless of passport type (ECR or ECNR) or destination country must be conducted exclusively through MEA/PoE-authorised Recruiting Agents holding valid Registration Certificates (RCs).

This decisive policy reaffirms the Government's zero-tolerance stance on unauthorized and illegal recruitment practices and marks a major milestone in the effort to safeguard Indian job seekers from exploitation.

Established in 1997, FIMCA is a non-profit organization that champions the rights of licensed recruitment agencies and protects Indian emigrants seeking overseas employment.

Alijan Rajan, Spokesperson and Board Member of FIMCA, stated:

"We wholeheartedly applaud this bold and long-overdue action by the MEA and the Office of the Protector General of Emigrants. This move sends a clear and powerful message: illegal recruitment will no longer be tolerated. By confirming that all overseas recruitment is subject to the Emigration Act, 1983, the Government is taking a crucial step toward dismantling unlawful channels, protecting vulnerable workers, and preserving the credibility of India's recruitment ecosystem."

The directive makes it clear that even reduced capacity RCs are subject to universal limits on recruitment numbers a provision that applies equally across all passport categories and destination countries. It also reiterates that no overseas recruitment activity is legal without an MEA-issued Registration Certificate, as mandated under Section 10 of the Emigration Act.

FIMCA urges all employers, international missions, and recruitment intermediaries to strictly comply with this directive. Non-compliance will not only attract legal consequences but also contribute to the erosion of ethical recruitment standards.

This directive is a significant step forward in the fight against fraudulent recruitment operations, and FIMCA pledges its full support in promoting responsible practices that protect Indian workers and uphold the rule of law.

