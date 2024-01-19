FIMER inverters light up historic Ayodhya 'Solar City's' Mega 40MW Solar PV Plant

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19: In a groundbreaking initiative, Ayodhya, the spiritual epicentre of Uttar Pradesh, is poised to become the first solar city in the state, blending spirituality with sustainable energy endeavours. FIMER, a global leader in energy solutions, has contributed to this vision by supplying its cutting-edge 5 MVA inverters to Jakson Green for the monumental '40MW Ayodhya Solar PV Project,' developed by NTPC Green Energy Ltd. Jakson provided a total of 104,580 solar panels for the project.

Notably, Ayodhya is set to host the inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple, a significant Hindu religious site, on January 22, 2024. The inauguration ceremony, presided over by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and other esteemed dignitaries, will mark a historic moment for the city.

Under the auspices of the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), the 40MW solar power plant is scheduled to be fully operational in 2024. Currently, 15MW of the project is already commissioned, spanning across two sites in Rampur Halwara and Sarairasi.

FIMER's PVS980-58 central inverters, tailored for large PV power plants, play a pivotal role in this ambitious project. With high DC input voltage, proven components, and a modular design, FIMER inverters ensure a rapid return on investment. The inverters' advanced features, including precise system control, maximum power point tracking (MPPT), and a self-contained cooling system, contribute to maximizing energy yield and revenue for end-users. Advanced grid support features include active power limitation, fault ride through (FRT) with current feed-in and reactive power control.

Mr. Kannan Krishnan, Joint Managing Director, Jakson Green Private Limited said, "Lighting up Ayodhya with solar energy is not just about powering a city, it's about illuminating a path towards a more sustainable future for India. Partnering with FIMER on this historic project reaffirms our commitment to renewable energy and smart city development. Their cutting-edge inverters ensure not only clean energy generation but also optimal efficiency and return on investment. As Ayodhya takes its first steps towards becoming a solar city, Jakson Green and FIMER stand proud to be a part of this transformational journey."

Commenting on the partnership, KN Sreevatsa, Country Managing Director (India) atFIMER, stated, "Quality always has a right place, and this reflects in the choice of our customer to choose FIMER inverters for a project of this historical importance. FIMER's inverters are best equipped to support such large PV plants, maximizing revenue and offering added value to our customers. We are delighted to partner with Jakson for illuminating Ayodhya as it embarks on a transformation to become UP's first solar city, paving the way to being an economic powerhouse."

As Ayodhya prepares to integrate spirituality with sustainability, FIMER takes pride in contributing to this monumental step towards a greener and brighter future.

For further details, visit our website www.fimer.com

