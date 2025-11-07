Final Chance to Apply for SIDTM, Pune MBA in Digital & Telecom Management - Application to SNAP 2025 Closing Soon

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: The Symbiosis Institute of Digital & Telecom Management (SIDTM), Pune, established in 1996, and ranked 21st top Private B-School in India as per the "WEEK" ranking has announced the final call for applications to its flagship MBA in Digital & Telecom Management (D&TM) programme for the batch 2026-28. The registration and payment window will close on November 20, 2025 (Thursday). Aspirants are strongly encouraged to complete their application process before the deadline to secure their place in the admissions cycle for the academic session beginning in 2026.

For more than two decades, SIDTM has remained at the forefront of management education that bridges business strategy with emerging technology. The institute continues this legacy by nurturing future-ready professionals who can lead at the intersection of digital transformation, telecom innovation, and enterprise leadership.

The two-year MBA-D&TM programme offers three specialisations: Systems & Finance, Marketing & Finance, and Analytics & Finance. Each specialisation is designed to equip students with cross-functional expertise aligned with the rapidly expanding digital and telecom sectors. Graduates from any recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST) are eligible to apply, while those holding foreign degrees must secure an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

SIDTM's curriculum is closely aligned with India's digital growth story. With the telecom sector projected to attract ₹1 lakh crore in annual investments and create over 10 lakh new jobs by 2030, SIDTM graduates are uniquely positioned to lead emerging areas such as 5G, analytics, cloud innovations, and digital entrepreneurship.

At SIDTM, students also gain practical exposure through state-of-the-art industry-sponsored labs, established in collaboration with leading global technology partners such as CISCO, IBM, AWS, UiPath, and IDS. These labs provide real-world training in network architecture, AI, automation, IoT, cybersecurity and cloud computing etc. giving students the kind of hands-on experience top employers look for.

SNAP 2025, the mandatory entrance exam for admission, will be held as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) on three dates:

* SNAP Test 01: 6 December 2025 (Saturday)

* SNAP Test 02: 14 December 2025 (Sunday)

* SNAP Test 03: 20 December 2025 (Saturday)

SNAP 2025 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test consists of objective-type questions, each with four response options. A 25% negative marking will apply for every incorrect answer. The registration fee is INR 2,250 per attempt, with an additional INR 1,000 per programme. Applicants can take up to three attempts, with the best score considered during the selection process. SNAP results will be declared on 9 January 2026 (Friday).

About SIDTM and SIU Pune:

Established in 1996, SIDTM is a part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), a Category-I UGC institution accredited with an 'A++' grade by NAAC. The university is ranked 24th among Indian universities by NIRF 2024 and continues to be recognised globally for its academic excellence.

For registration and complete admission details, please visit: www.snaptest.org or https://sidtm.edu.in/

