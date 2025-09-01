Final Chance to Redeem the Joyland Groza in BGMI and Compete like a Pro
By ANI | Updated: September 1, 2025 15:15 IST2025-09-01T15:10:39+5:302025-09-01T15:15:17+5:30
BusinessWire India Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 1: Capping off this exciting streak of daily giveaways, fans of India's most ...
BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 1: Capping off this exciting streak of daily giveaways, fans of India's most popular multiplayer game, BGMI, can now redeem the final reward in this series - the Joyland Groza. Known for its close-range dominance, this special edition Groza offers both power and style. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. ELZBZCCSV4CHNHUA
2. ELZCZXQFAXDHHE58
3. ELZDZT9E5JH5W9X5
4. ELZEZAUXVMW43Q9D
5. ELZFZHBMEEC7C4H7
6. ELZGZGMFJQDNSHEW
7. ELZHZEWFDF4VSRJV
8. ELZIZMKQTRXWJ3XK
9. ELZJZMKEN88A83UD
10. ELZKZPG4CHVVRJBT
11. ELZLZQ7H6HN9HMH9
12. ELZMZ95U3CJ7R4P4
13. ELZNZTTFG55NBC5V
14. ELZOZV8DDEKFMWXA
15. ELZPZEKJGE7D6G8D
16. ELZQZHNWMCMRH8SK
17. ELZRZHU9TDER7EVR
18. ELZVZKM9RVMA398C
19. ELZTZR3C9CR6KVV6
20. ELZUZBEANCKS6JJ5
21. ELZBAZUW65R7FKTK
22. ELZBBZDKDC6NTC4G
23. ELZBCZU9D5DPFVUV
24. ELZBDZCGN8FVTQJG
25. ELZBEZMDKVJAN6SA
26. ELZBFZFAQFRNEP6V
27. ELZBGZWH39J5XS3R
28. ELZBHZCXEFR3BK5X
29. ELZBIZGMWGQ838VJ
30. ELZBJZSHA3BPASHM
31. ELZBKZ96N43WNMAB
32. ELZBLZNFBB797MB3
33. ELZBMZWC4GUNN4XG
34. ELZBNZ6KN6KDCECP
35. ELZBOZHXGMNEGW6U
36. ELZBPZ4N7XBAFC7D
37. ELZBQZ5VGVS74538
38. ELZBRZR3FWGWKJEW
39. ELZBVZANE3SKX9RF
40. ELZBTZT4F9M9F5NK
41. ELZBUZ7FK3MG8U5F
42. ELZCAZPUHMNVXV6S
43. ELZCBZ9VVW63X75N
44. ELZCCZ7FBQ9EJHDH
45. ELZCDZJTTSWWPC6P
46. ELZCEZGHWDHT63NG
47. ELZCFZ6XV4HFP5F5
48. ELZCGZHRF3R5H4MM
49. ELZCHZUBXGW3V9W4
50. ELZCIZ35WMTJHQAU
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app