Final Chance to Redeem the Joyland Groza in BGMI and Compete like a Pro

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 1: Capping off this exciting streak of daily giveaways, fans of India's most popular multiplayer game, BGMI, can now redeem the final reward in this series - the Joyland Groza. Known for its close-range dominance, this special edition Groza offers both power and style. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. ELZBZCCSV4CHNHUA

2. ELZCZXQFAXDHHE58

3. ELZDZT9E5JH5W9X5

4. ELZEZAUXVMW43Q9D

5. ELZFZHBMEEC7C4H7

6. ELZGZGMFJQDNSHEW

7. ELZHZEWFDF4VSRJV

8. ELZIZMKQTRXWJ3XK

9. ELZJZMKEN88A83UD

10. ELZKZPG4CHVVRJBT

11. ELZLZQ7H6HN9HMH9

12. ELZMZ95U3CJ7R4P4

13. ELZNZTTFG55NBC5V

14. ELZOZV8DDEKFMWXA

15. ELZPZEKJGE7D6G8D

16. ELZQZHNWMCMRH8SK

17. ELZRZHU9TDER7EVR

18. ELZVZKM9RVMA398C

19. ELZTZR3C9CR6KVV6

20. ELZUZBEANCKS6JJ5

21. ELZBAZUW65R7FKTK

22. ELZBBZDKDC6NTC4G

23. ELZBCZU9D5DPFVUV

24. ELZBDZCGN8FVTQJG

25. ELZBEZMDKVJAN6SA

26. ELZBFZFAQFRNEP6V

27. ELZBGZWH39J5XS3R

28. ELZBHZCXEFR3BK5X

29. ELZBIZGMWGQ838VJ

30. ELZBJZSHA3BPASHM

31. ELZBKZ96N43WNMAB

32. ELZBLZNFBB797MB3

33. ELZBMZWC4GUNN4XG

34. ELZBNZ6KN6KDCECP

35. ELZBOZHXGMNEGW6U

36. ELZBPZ4N7XBAFC7D

37. ELZBQZ5VGVS74538

38. ELZBRZR3FWGWKJEW

39. ELZBVZANE3SKX9RF

40. ELZBTZT4F9M9F5NK

41. ELZBUZ7FK3MG8U5F

42. ELZCAZPUHMNVXV6S

43. ELZCBZ9VVW63X75N

44. ELZCCZ7FBQ9EJHDH

45. ELZCDZJTTSWWPC6P

46. ELZCEZGHWDHT63NG

47. ELZCFZ6XV4HFP5F5

48. ELZCGZHRF3R5H4MM

49. ELZCHZUBXGW3V9W4

50. ELZCIZ35WMTJHQAU

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

