Final Countdown to InfoComm India 2025: Sneak Peek into Advanced AI-driven Solutions, Immersive Demos and "Hidden Gems"

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: The final countdown has begun for InfoComm India 2025, the nation's definitive tradeshow for Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) and integrated experiences. Opening its doors from 9-11 September at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, the event is set to be a landmark edition, featuring a packed show floor spread across four halls, an insightful summit program, and a sharp focus on the real-world integration of Artificial Intelligence in the AV ecosystem.

The 2025 exhibition will host an expansive showcase of 200 leading companies from 11 countries, making it a critical destination for sourcing next-generation technology. Attendees will have the first look at over 130 new product launches, with the range of innovation further expanded by 39 first-time exhibitors. This growth is exemplified by Jasmine Hall on Level 3, which has tripled in scale, featuring more than 40 exhibitors, making it a must-visit area. Key exhibitors include ET, Beenext, BXB, Drita, Extron, Hubris, Infonics, Silicon Radio House, Televic, Qizar and more.

"India's Pro AV market is not just growing; it's innovating at an incredible pace, and InfoComm India is at the very heart of this transformation," said June Ko, Executive Director of InfoCommAsia. "This year, we are placing a major emphasis on AI readiness and practical, hands-on learning. From the show floor to the summit, attendees will discover tangible solutions and actionable strategies to navigate the next wave of technological advancement."

AI Takes Center Stage on the Show Floor

This year's exhibition will be a hotbed of AI-powered innovation. Attendees will get a firsthand look at next-generation solutions designed to create smarter, more efficient, and more engaging experiences. Key AI-driven products on showcase include:

* BOSCH (D20): Demonstrating the IX Series DSP Amplifiers with an integrated TaskEngine for smart automation and intelligent zone control in complex AV environments.

* DVSI (C33): Featuring AI:EX, an on-premise AV management system using AI for predictive support, NLP-based control, and intelligent troubleshooting.

* IACTIVE TECHNOLOGY (K33): Unveiling the IActive W Pro Series, an all-in-one interactive flat panel with built-in AI for real-time feedback and task automation.

* KORBYT (TE07): Presenting an AI Suite for Digital Signage that enables AI-driven content personalization and intelligent scheduling.

* MODERN STAGE SERVICE (K20): Launching AI video generation solution that converts ideas and scripts into high-impact videos for advertisements, storytelling, and education, enabling users to create visually stunning, cost-effective, and personalized content at scale.

* QIZAR SOLUTIONS (TH17): Displaying AIDA - camera equipped with 12G-SDI, a full bandwidth NDI®, Genlock, and AI auto-tracking to streamline workflow with superior versatility and professional results.

* X-TEN AV (L26): Presenting XAVIA - AV industry's first AI agent that streamlines workflow, automating designs, BOMs, proposals, reports, and project management for greater accuracy and efficiency.

* WILDCARD TECHNO SERVICES (TD01): Presenting Yealink MeetingBar A40 - a compact video bar with AI audio, Intelli-Focus camera and touchscreen for seamless meetings.

Other exhibitors with market-ready AI-driven solutions include Lumens Digital Optics Inc. (F20), Technoclass Edtech (TG10), Datavideo Technologies (CC01), Sennheiser (F10), and Stapes India (TE17). Explore even more solutions and exhibitors here.

A Vibrant Show Floor: Hotbed of Innovation

InfoComm India 2025 will serve as a launch pad for over 130 new-to-market solutions. Highlights from the show floor include:

* BARCO (E20): Launching its ClickShare Hub: one of the first modular video conferencing room systems built on Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform, enabling AI-assisted meeting experiences.

* DATAVIDEO TECHNOLOGIES (CC01): Presenting the all-new 4K auto tracking PTZ camera with AI tracking, and its Auto Podcast solution.

* LUMENS (F20): Unveiling its brand new VoiceConnect solution that features built-in voice detection, allowing auto-framing of active presenter, highlighting active speaker and intelligently follow conversations between multiple guests.

* SENSES ELECTRONICS (G35): Debuting their 4K smart panel SenseTeam, with AI-enhanced camera and microphone, PIR sensor and secure NFC reader.

Go Beyond the Booth: Immersive Demos, Workshops & Networking

This year, InfoComm India is rolling out new experiences and initiatives:

* Dedicated Demo Rooms: For the first time at InfoComm India, leading brands including HARMAN, JABRA, and SILICON RADIO HOUSE will host dedicated rooms on level 1 of JWCC for in-depth solution demonstrations.

* AVIXA Xchange Live: For the first time in India, the thriving AVIXA Xchange online community comes to life on the show floor. This dedicated hub will host engaging discussions and in-person connections for groups including the AVIXA Women's Council in Asia, Rising Professionals, AV Marketers, and the AV/IT Community.

* Practical AVoIP Skills Workshop: On Day 3 (11 Sept), professionals can gain practical expertise in the "Mastering AV Networking" session. This expert-led training provides hands-on experience in configuring and implementing essential AVoIP protocols.

* First-ever AVIXA CTS® Training in India: Demonstrating huge industry demand, AVIXA's in-person CTS® (Certified Technology Specialist™) preparation course, held for the first time in India from 7-9 September, is fully booked, offering a sold-out class a direct pathway to certification just before the show.

The Summit is set to feature a lineup of more than 50 distinguished industry experts and thought leaders from across India and the globe, spread across over 60 dynamic sessions. This year, the spotlight is on AI - how it integrates into AV workflows, and how professionals can apply it meaningfully across various environments, including enterprise, education, government, and media. The show kicks off on 9 Sept, at 10.30 am with "Reimagining Boundaries: The Future of Business & Technology in 2030," a high-powered panel discussion offering a glimpse into the transformative trends that will redefine industries.

The InfoComm India Summit is free to attend for all registered visitors, except for select training sessions and workshops, which require a fee. The complete Show Program and Schedule are available here.

Discover the "Hidden Gems"

As a final call to visitors, the show encourages everyone to explore the unique networking and learning opportunities that make InfoComm India an unmissable event:

* Regional AV Roundtable & Mixer: Taking place on 10 Sept, this is an exclusive, high-value networking event where system integrators, manufacturers, and solution providers converge to explore emerging trends and opportunities.

* Sector-Focused Show Floor Tour: Happening on 10 Sept, at 11 am, this expert-led tour focuses on Smart Workplaces & Smart Classrooms. This is designed to help buyers find the specific solutions specific for creating intelligent and responsive ecosystems in workspaces and learning environments.

* Welcome Networking Event: Co-organized with AVIXA, this session provides a dynamic platform for connecting with AV professionals and tech decision-makers from across industries.

Plan Your Visit: Final Call for Registration

Professionals and technology end-users are encouraged to register in advance to ensure seamless entry. Visitor registration is complimentary. Secure your show badge here. For complete show information, visit our website here.

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition that showcases the world's most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions and a summit that presents learning opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across different markets to tap into the vast potential presented by pro AV solutions.

For more information, visit: infocomm-asia.com | infocomm-china.com | infocomm-india.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor