Final Week to Apply for IBSAT 2024, an MBA Entrance Exam in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26: IBSAT 2024, the proctored online aptitude test conducted by The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, is MBA aspirants' gateway to premier MBA, PGPM offered at nine ICFAI Business School (IBS) campuses. With applications closing in the third week of December, this is the perfect time for the candidates to secure their future with IBS and explore its Rs. 10 crore scholarship program.

Why is IBSAT 2024 unique?

IBSAT is designed to reduce the stress on aspirants unlike CAT, XAT as the test does not have negative markings or sectional time limits, allowing candidates to focus on their strengths. This two-hour online computer based remote-proctored test assesses applicants through multiple-choice questions in Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, and Data Adequacy and Interpretation.

As a practice opportunity, IBS is offering National Mock Tests on November 30th and December 7th, 2024, enabling aspirants to familiarise themselves with the IBSAT pattern and improve their performance.

Scholarships: A path to rewarding education

Writing IBSAT is mandatory to be eligible for scholarships worth Rs. 10 crore. The Top 500 IBSAT scorers will receive Rs. 2 lakh each, adjusted against the first and second installments of their program fee. Additional scholarships are available for wards of IBS alumni, physically challenged candidates, and wards of Defence and Paramilitary Forces personnel, reflecting IBS's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting inclusivity.

IBS Hyderabad: A benchmark in management education

* NIRF Ranking 2024: Ranked 39th in the Management category, IBS Hyderabad stands out for its excellence in Teaching, Learning Resources, and its commitment to fostering an inclusive and outreach-driven educational environment.

* AACSB Accreditation: IBS Hyderabad is among a select group of institutions worldwide accredited by AACSB International, a prestigious recognition of quality and continuous improvement in business education.

* Leadership in Case-Based Learning: The IBS Case Research Center (IBS-CRC) sets global standards in management education, with eight authors featured in the 2023/24 'Top 50 Best Selling Case Authors' list by The Case Centrethe highest representation from any single institution.

* Business Today Ranking 2024: IBS Hyderabad secured the 22nd position with an impressive score of 743.3/1000, reaffirming its reputation for delivering academic excellence and well-rounded management education.

Important dates

IBSAT Application Deadline: 3rd Week of December 2024

Test Dates: December 28-29, 2024

Result Announcement: January 1st Week, 2025

Selection Briefings: January 10th-19th, at 70 locations across India

Selection Process: February 15th-24th, at IBS Hyderabad, Hyderabad

A legacy of placement excellence

With over 25 years of legacy, IBS continues to excel in creating industry-ready leaders. In 2024, 95% of students from IBS campuses have been placed in top companies across banking, finance, IT services, consulting, and manufacturing. The institution's alumni network of over 70,000 professionals, including 10% in global roles, speaks volumes about its success in providing a world-class education.

For further details on IBSAT 2024 or the admissions process at IBS ICFAI Business School, please visit https://ibsindia.org/ or contact the Admissions Office.

ICFAI Business School Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills,

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082,

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Email: ibsat@ibsindia.org

