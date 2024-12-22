"Finally, government heard voice of common man": Raghav Chadha appreciates Udaan Yatri Cafe at aiports for foods at reasonable rates

New Delhi [India], December 22 : To address the issue of overpriced food and beverages at airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken an initiative to start the 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' for passengers. One such cafe has been launched at the Kolkata airport by the Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Sunday.

During the winter session of Parliament, many MPs have raised the issue of overpriced food and beverages at airports during discussions.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha from the Aam Aadmi Party had also highlighted this issue, criticizing the exorbitant prices of water, tea and snacks at airports. Responding to those questions, the government has perhaps taken cognizance and introduced the "Udaan Yatri Cafe" initiative, starting with Kolkata Airport, where affordable food and beverages will now be made available soon.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the launch of "Udaan Yatri Cafe" at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport as a pilot project.

If successful, it will be extended to other airports managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The cafe would offer essential items like water bottles, tea, coffee, and snacks at reasonable prices.

Expressing his satisfaction, MP Raghav Chadha called this a positive step.

"Finally, the government has heard the voice of the common man. While the initiative begins with Kolkata Airport, I hope it is extended to all airports nationwide. This will ensure that air travelers don't have to pay Rs 100-250 for basic items like water, tea, or coffee," Chadha said. He emphasized that affordable amenities at airports are crucial for the convenience of the general public.

In his Parliamentary speech, Chadha highlighted the plight of passengers forced to pay inflated prices for food and beverages at airports.

"A water bottle costs Rs 100, and tea is priced at Rs 200-250. Can't the government establish affordable canteens at airports?" he had questioned.

Chadha also criticized the poor management of airports, which he likened to bus stands due to long queues, overcrowding, and disorganization.

While discussing the Indian Aviation Bill 2024, Chadha said, "The government promised that people in slippers would fly, but now even those wearing Bata shoes can't afford air travel." He noted a sharp rise in airfares over the past year, burdening the common people. For instance, Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Patna routes now cost Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500. Comparing fares, he said, "A ticket to Maldives costs Rs 17,000, but a ticket to Lakshadweep, which the government is promoting as a tourist destination, costs Rs 25,000."

