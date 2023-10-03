Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman boosts economic prospects in Tamil Nadu through grand lending camp

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spearheaded an economic boost for Tamil Nadu by distributing loans under the Prime Minister's Loan Schemes during a Grand Lending Camp held in Coimbatore.

This event was part of the ongoing Credit Outreach Programme aimed at bolstering financial inclusivity and access to credit for various segments of society.

Finance Minister Sitharaman's presence at the Grand Lending Camp underscored the government's commitment to empowering individuals and businesses through accessible and affordable financing options.

The Prime Minister's Loan Schemes have played a pivotal role in this endeavour, offering financial assistance to a diverse range of beneficiaries, including entrepreneurs, farmers and those seeking to enhance their livelihoods.

This initiative aligns with the government's broader economic strategy to revitalize various sectors, stimulate entrepreneurship, and create avenues for sustainable growth.

By facilitating access to credit, these schemes aim to drive economic development and improve the quality of life for individuals and communities in Tamil Nadu.

The Grand Lending Camp in Coimbatore witnessed participation from beneficiaries eager to explore the opportunities offered by the Prime Minister's Loan Schemes.

The event also served as a platform for financial institutions and lenders to connect with potential borrowers, fostering collaborations that can catalyse economic growth in the region.

The Credit Outreach Programme, of which this Grand Lending Camp is a part, reflects the government's proactive approach to addressing economic challenges and promoting financial empowerment.

The Union Finance Minister also participated in a cleanliness drive organised by Canara Bank and the State Level Bankers’ Committee of Indian Overseas Bank in Coimbatore.

