Finance minister Sitharaman meets Global Tech Summit team, extends support to promote India's G20 presidency

The Global Tech Summit team, led by Pulsus Group CEO Srinubabu Gedela, met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed the importance of global tech summits to promote G20 Economy and the Vizag Tech Summit 2023.

The Minister extended her ministry's cooperation and support, urging the Global Tech Summit leaders to actively promote G20 economy while explaining India's G20 presidency is comprehensive, progressive, and decisive, with a scheduled number of summits in 56 cities.

"This Tech Summit is a very good example of how we can leverage inclusive growth, showcase the capabilities and skill sets from India and our technological advancements as a nation, but also from the country's perspective to integrate software into industrial automation," Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the meeting.

During her discussion with the Summit organisers, she expressed optimism about India's growth story, investment prospects, reforms in India, and the thrust by the government to boost the economy further led the G20 Vision as its presidency.

Srinubabu Gedela, CEO and MD, Pulsus Group, who heads the delegation of the Vizag Tech Summit 2023, said "The follow-up Global Tech Summits along with India's G-20 presidency will be conducted across major cities in India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. Our goal is to make India not only achieve the trillion economy targets but also contribute to job creation and innovation in our country."

The Vizag Tech Summit covers a broad spectrum of businesses which include tech sessions, including pharmatech, edutech, agritech, fintech, metaverse, biotech, startupfest and awards that will lead to inclusive economic growth and technological advances.

Vizag Tech Summit 2023 is going to hold meets in G20 Nations. With the support from the government and business leaders across the world, lead organiser of the Vizag Tech Summit has chalked plans to conduct global tech summits across the G20 nations' major cities, including, Seoul, Osaka, Brisbane, Riyadh, Rome, London, Toronto and New York.

"We welcome the kind of reforms that the government is considering making it even better to encourage investment and propel growth in the tech industry," Gedela said after his meeting with the finance minister. Gedela added, "The objective of the summits is to bring investments to India by showcasing the available opportunities with reference to India's digital infrastructure, consumption story, ease of doing business, and good governance."

Srinubabu said the scheduled tech summits provide opportunities to the Indian entrepreneurs, business fraternity, tech professionals, and students in the country and abroad to come together, work together, and experience the joy of doing business in India, the digital powerhouse of the world.

The event is an initiative of the government of Andhra Pradesh, Indo American Chamber of Commerce, and is supported by the Pulsus Group. Projects worth Rs 3,000 crore are likely to be signed during the event.

The Vizag Tech Summit 2023 will culminate in Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh, February 16-17, 2023, after hosting an investor conclave in 11 major cities of the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

